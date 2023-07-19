New Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle has stated that he always believed he would eventually come back for a second stint at the 'Marina Arena.'

Chennaiyin announced Coyle's return via a statement on their official website on July 16. The Scot previously managed the Marina Machans in the second half of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Taking over when they were eighth in the standings, he led them to the ISL final, where they lost 3-1 to the now defunct ATK.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Owen Coyle opened up on his decision to return to Chennaiyin FC after nearly three years.

"It's very simple. I was going to take a break when I finished [the season] and I was enjoying that for a day or so [laughs] and obviously Chennaiyin got in touch with a view to have a chat. And that's what we did," Owen Coyle explained.

"Obviously it was of interest to me because I've been at this club before. I know the people and Vita [Dani] ma'am and Abhishek [Bachchan] are such fantastic and honorable people, and just fantastic club owners. I know how they run the club, how much they love the club and are passionate about it."

Coyle emphasized on the role familiarity with the set-up at Chennaiyin played in his decision, saying:

"I know a number of the staff there and the fans were amazing for me last time. So, as soon as that approach gets made, of course it was of interest because I know the club, the league, everything in the training ground, how well the club is run both on and off the park. So, we took the dialogue from there really, and that's how it came about."

He added that the players he managed during his 2019-20 stint told him that they thought he would return to the 'Marina Arena':

"I've got to say, I always felt that at some point in my career, I certainly would return to Chennaiyin. I always remember my players, Rafa [Rafael Crivellaro] and the boys, messaging 'I'm sure we'll see you back, gaff.'"

Following his stint with the two-time ISL winners, Owen Coyle managed Jamshedpur FC during the 2021-22 season. He led the Red Miners to the ISL Shield with a then league-record 43 points before departing at the end of the campaign.

"You don't flick your fingers or sprinkle fairy dust" - Owen Coyle believes Chennaiyin FC have to work hard to return to elite status

In their announcement about Owen Coyle's return to the sidelines, Chennaiyin FC mentioned that he had signed a "multi-year deal." This caught the attention of fans, given that his immediate predecessors Bozidar Bandovic and Thomas Brdaric both signed one-year deals.

When questioned about the same, Coyle emphasized on Chennaiyin's need to build after failing to make the playoffs since his first tenure with the club.

"I think we obviously have to build because we're starting from a position of... The only time the club's been in the playoffs in the last five years was the year we came in halfway through and took them from the bottom to the final. So, there's a lot of work to be done," he explained.

"I'm not walking in here and inheriting a team of champions, a team that's been at the top end. We have such hard work ahead of us, but we're excited by the challenge, we're looking forward to it, and we want to get Chennaiyin back to the club that we know it to be, amongst the big clubs.

"They're two-time winners, could've easily been three [because] the final we played, we could've easily have won that game."

He also briefly mentioned the talent within the current Marina Machans squad. The likes of Samik Mitra, Jiteshwor Singh and Vincy Barretto notably impressed many with their performances last season.

"It's going to take an awful lot of things to do that, but we're looking forward to that. There's a group of young talented players we have to nurture and develop, and add our own flavor to it as well," Owen Coyle said.

"To answer your question, of course, it's going to take time to build things. You don't flick your fingers or sprinkle fairy dust - it takes hard work, repetition on the playing ground, good players."

Coyle went on to speak about how Chennaiyin have been home to some incredible players in recent years, but still failed to get past the ISL's league stages.

"There's been some terrific players at the club, the Vishals (Vishal Kaith), the Chhangtes (Lallianzuala Chhangte), the Thapas (Anirudh Thapa). And even with these boys, the club never made the playoffs," Owen Coyle said.

"We know there's hard work, but we're looking to develop those young talents so that they become the new Chhangtes and Thapas. But we get to the playoffs and fight at the top end while trying to do it."

Chennaiyin FC have finished eighth in each of the last three seasons under three different bosses. They will hope to end that trend in Owen Coyle's first full campaign in charge.