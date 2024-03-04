"I always try to be better than what I was yesterday" - Churchill Brothers' Stendly Fernandes speaks about his preparation | I-League 2023-24

Churchill Brothers midfielder Stendly Fernandes, who has been vital for them in the middle of the park in the ongoing I-League season, knows that the path ahead is not easy for his side.

Churchill are 11th in the league table at the moment and will be keen on getting out of the relegation zone when they take on Shillong Lajong at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Monday.

Chatting with Sportskeeda, Fernandes mentioned how he tries to keep himself calm during high-pressure situations during matches.

"I watch videos of great players and their playing style - movements and everything else with the ball. That's what I try to do in the match; I keep myself calm in every situation which helps me to make good decisions with my passes," said Fernandes.

"I always try to be better than what I was yesterday. I try to learn something new and push myself. Every day after the club's training I do my personal training like going to the gym or meditation to keep myself physically and mentally strong. Eat good food and get good rest. All these small things make a big difference in my game," he added

"After the Delhi FC match, the boys are back with positive energy and a hunger to win" - Stendly Fernandes

Fernandes has been critical for Churchill in midfield this season.

Fernandes knows that getting out of the relegation zone will not be easy for Churchill Brothers, but along with his teammates, he is giving his best both at training and on the pitch.

The 23-year-old knows that he has to play a crucial role for his team in midfield in cutting passes and blocking shots as well as building possession from scratch. The upcoming game against Lajong will be a big test of his abilities.

"Of course, we can push for a top 6 spot in the league table. We are pushing ourselves every day at training to make it to the top 6 and I believe we can because we have the ability to do so," said Fernandes.

When asked about how the mood in the dressing room is after the crucial 2-0 win over Delhi FC in their previous game, Fernandes said that the atmosphere is extremely positive.

"We were upset about the previous matches because we couldn’t get a win. But now after the Delhi FC match, the boys are back with positive energy and a hunger to win. So it feels great to have a positive atmosphere in the dressing room," he added.