"I believe they are one of the best teams"- Chennaiyin FC head coach on Bengaluru FC ahead of their ISL clash

Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC for a second in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides met before New Year's Eve and Marco Pezzaiuoli's boys snatched the game away from the Marina Machans.

Bozidar Bandovic will be seeking redemption in this return leg but so far the team has been in quarantine since after their last match. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has tested positive for COVID-19 and has remained in isolation for the last five days.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic addressed the media virtually ahead of his side's meeting against Bengaluru FC in the ISL. The Montenegrin coach praised his opponents and spoke about the qualities possessed by Marco Pezzaiuoli's side. He said:

"I believe they are one of the best teams. They have a squad with good-quality players. They are dangerous in offensive set-pieces."

The Marina Machans had made a brilliant comeback against NorthEast United FC in their last match. The side went down to a Laldanmawia Ralte goal that came from a goalkeeper's error. However, they were resilient and made a quick comeback in the second half. Bandovic reflected on the positives from the game and said:

"First of all, we started the game very well. We had the chances. This is the most positive thing. The second positive thing is that we turned the game around by coming back. We showed character."

Chennaiyin FC head coach praises Debjit Majumder's performances

Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder has earned his place in the starting line-up courtesy of a few howlers from the team's other custodian Vishal Kaith. Since then, Bozidar Bandovic has not had to look back on his choice of goalkeepers.

Debjit has been solid under the crossbar for the Marina Machans. His relentlessness to keep a clean sheet and ability to maintain control of the game has been a major positive for the side. Speaking about the in-form goalkeeper, Bandovic said:

"His performances from the time he got the chance, it's been good. He helped the team. This is very important. Tomorrow, he will do the best he can for the team."

On being asked about Lallianzuala Chhangte's exclusion from the starting line-up, the head coach explained that it was solely for tactical reasons and had nothing to do with his contract situation.

The Chennaiyin FC team had taken their tests earlier today and the results will define whether they can conduct a final training session before the game against Bengaluru FC. The side haven't had the opportunity to take part in their post-match recovery sessions since their last match.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar