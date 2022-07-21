"I came to help the team come back to the top level" - Chennaiyin FC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi ahead of 2022-23 ISL season

Chennaiyin FC picked up one of the most experienced defenders available on the market when they signed centre-back Vafa Hakhamaneshi this summer. The Iranian joined the Marina Machans on a one-year deal, spanning until the end of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hakhamaneshi has come to India having plied his trade for multiple years in Iran's top-flight. Prior to joining Chennaiyin FC, he played for Thai League outfit Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, making three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

The 31-year-old recently spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda in his first interview since arriving in India. When asked what made him choose Chennaiyin FC as his next destination, Vafa Hakhamaneshi responded:

"For the first time, a club called me to come here. I searched for Chennaiyin FC on the internet, I saw good stories, good fans and [that they are] two-time champions in the Indian league. I came to help the team come back to the top level."

He added that he was looking forward to the experience of playing in a different country and hopes this will be a good experience for his family as well:

"I liked [the idea of] going to another country, seeing other people, try a new challenge. I played for many teams in Iran - maybe more than 10 teams - and I think this will be a good memory for my son and my family, a good story to explore to play for this big team."

"FC Goa tried to connect with me" - Chennaiyin FC's Vafa Hakhamaneshi reveals prior connections with the ISL

Vafa Hakhamaneshi revealed that he could've entered the ISL two seasons earlier when FC Goa contacted him. The defender also stated that another team from the league was interested in acquiring his signature:

"Yes, two seasons back, FC Goa tried to connect with me but I don't know why we didn't finish everything. There were two Indian clubs, Goa and I forget the other, that sent me an offer. This time, it was Chennai."

It has barely been two weeks since Hakhamaneshi joined Chennaiyin FC. When asked how the process of adapting to the sultry climate of the premier South Indian city has been, he responded:

"When you change countries or cities, it is normal to need time, maybe 2-3 weeks, to update your body with the weather, training, new coach."

The centre-back added:

"But I think it's good now for everybody after 10 days of training morning and evening here. It's a little bit better than before."

The ISL has 11 top teams: Chennaiyin FC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

A major talking point about the ISL has been the number of teams competing for the title. While most of the top leagues across the world boast more than 15 teams, India's premier competition is home to only 11 franchises.

However, Vafa Hakhamaneshi doesn't see this as a disadvantage. The Chennaiyin FC defender believes a league with a lower number of very good teams is better than one with multiple teams but some lacking in quality. He said:

"Only 11 teams play [in the ISL] but they are top teams. In Iran, one team will come to the Super League but won't be at a good level. Out of 16 teams, only 12 teams may be good quality."

Hakhamaneshi also stated that the physical demands of the Iranian league were extremely high due to the limited gap between contests. The ISL has faced a similar problem over the last two campaigns, but there is hope that the 2022-23 season could follow a different pattern. On this, the centre-back said:

"The Iranian league is so hard because there's very little time between games. You won't have time for good recovery, to change tactics. In India, I think you have time before the next game to change your mind and tactics, for recover."

Vafa Hakhamaneshi reveals his favorite footballer

At 198 cm (as per Transfermarkt), Vafa Hakhamaneshi will be a towering presence in the Chennaiyin FC defense. The Marina Machans will likely need such a player in their ranks given their troubles with dealing crosses into the box last season.

However, Hakhamaneshi's favorite player is Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who stands at only around 190 cm. Asked about who he viewed as an inspiration, the Iranian responded:

"I like Bonucci and everybody in the Italian defense. They play with heart and not body, are aggressive and stay together."

He continued:

"I don't like just one guy, I like Italian teams. I think staying together is so important in football, protect your players. Everybody does mistakes but by being together, you can cover everything."

Fans of Chennaiyin FC will likely get their first glimpse of Vafa Hakhamaneshi during the team's 2022 Durand Cup campaign. Thomas Brdaric's side will kick off their campaign against Army Red on August 20 at Imphal.

