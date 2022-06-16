"I can do whatever it takes to help my team win trophies again" - FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes elated on his new contract with the club  

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa announced back-to-back contract extensions for domestic players Seriton Fernandes and Princeton Rebello this past week.

After signing their new contracts with FC Goa, defender Seriton Fernandes and midfielder Princeton Rebello spoke to the media about their desire to help the club win silverware in the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season.

India international Seriton Fernandes has officially signed a new contract with FC Goa, extending his stay with the Indian Super League (ISL) club until the summer of 2024. Seriton represented the Gaurs in more than 100 ISL matches between 2017 and 2022 and occasionally led the club in the 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old defender previously worked with Carlos Pena, who was just appointed head coach. He enjoyed had a great friendship with the latter during their time together as teammates. On being asked about his decision to stay at the club, he replied:

"Carlos (Pena) and I were teammates previously, a couple of seasons ago. Back then, he had helped me a lot, especially in improving my technique. I was excited to learn that he was coming back and I look forward to learning more from him. That’s what I expect, nothing less. We have to qualify for the playoffs and compete for the trophy."

Seriton has been a standout player in the ISL since his debut with FC Goa. No one has featured in as many games across the past five seasons, demonstrating a high degree of quality and consistency. The peripatetic right-back has found himself at the vanguard of his team's spirited revival on many occasions.

Seriton Fernandes has big boots to fill in the absence of Ivan Garrido. Goan defender stated that he is up for any challenge and believes that his experience will be invaluable in assisting his teammates to progress. Fernandes said:

“I have to, and will work harder than ever. In terms of individual performance, I would like to score goals and make more assists. The idea is to try and be better in all ways possible so that I can do whatever it takes to help my team win trophies again."

"FC Goa is my home and my dream is to win the ISL" - Princeton Rebello on his desire to win trophies

Youngster Princeton will hope to give a comeback for the gaurs this season (FC Goa)

It’s going to be an important campaign at FC Goa this season for midfielder Princeton Rebello as well. The young Indian midfielder has become a favourite of many Goan fans.

When asked why he preferred Goa over other ISL teams, the youngster replied:

“FC Goa is my home and my dream is to win the ISL with the club, for their fans and for the people of Goa. Hence, I did not have to think twice before signing a new deal."

The Gaurs will be hoping for the youngster to step up a level and become a mainstay in the side after a sporadic start to last season. Princeton, a key member of Goa's development team, assisted the Dev Team win the Goa Pro League in the 2018-19 season.

When asked about his long tenure with the club as well as his future plans, Princeton replied:

"We’ve been a regular presence in the top-four of the ISL league stages over the past few seasons. Our 2021-22 campaign was an exception. It hurts to remember that we finished in ninth place. That said, lessons have been learned and we know that we have what it takes to restore our status as one of the best teams in the league."

