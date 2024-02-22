"I am enjoying every moment of my time on the pitch!" - Hyderabad FC's Lalchhanhima Sailo on not taking any pressure | Indian Super League 2023-24

Hyderabad FC's Lalchhanhima Sailo, who has impressed all and sundry with his carefully picked passes in midfield as well as exquisite distribution skills, knows what a blessing it is for him to be playing for the club's first team.

Sailo became a part of the senior team during the Kalinga Super Cup in January. It came at a time when most of the former first-team players were already on their way out owing to the financial struggles the club was going through.

Now that he has established himself at the heart of the Nawabs' midfield alongside club captain and legend Joao Victor, the 20-year-old knows that he has only just placed the first step on the stairway to achievement.

This sentiment was visible when Lalchhanhima Sailo spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of Hyderabad's trip to Bengaluru on Saturday.

"First of all, I want to thank God and all the senior players in the team. I think I am getting better with each game. I am gaining a lot of confidence both on and off the pitch. Playing with Joao (Victor) gives me a lot of confidence. So, I think I can only get better with every game," Sailo said.

"I am enjoying every single moment of my time on the pitch! Everyone talks about pressure and fear, but I am not playing under any pressure. All of us in the team - we know each other well as we live like a family. So, when that happens, our communication is also on point," he added.

"On Saturday, we need to pick our passes well and not make too many mistakes" - Lalchhanhima Sailo

Lalchhanhima Sailo in action for Hyderabad FC. (Hyd FC)

Lalchhanhima Sailo recognised the fact that he has been quite fortunate to get an opportunity in the first team and that he has to make the most of it to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves every opportunity coming his way.

The former Indian Arrows and Aizawl FC man also praised the role skipper Joao Victor has played in grooming him and the other youngsters in the side. Sailo added that Hyderabad will want nothing less than three points on Saturday.

"I love being out there and playing for the first team. I am learning so much from everyone in the dressing room - I cannot complain at all. It has been a great experience for me so far, and I hope that it continues this way," Sailo said.

"Joao (Victor) has guided me very well. We play very well when he is with us, and now that he won't be around on Saturday, we need to pick our passes well and not make too many mistakes. He did not play against Mohun Bagan, and we had to do well on our own, and the same challenge lies ahead for us in this game. We will give our best on the pitch, and hope to collect all three points," he concluded.