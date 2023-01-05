"I am not entirely happy with my own personal performance" - NorthEast United FC's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese | ISL 2022-23

NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC in their 13th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Guwahati tomorrow (January 6).

Both sides have made bad starts to the ISL season. NorthEast United FC are bottom of the table while Bengaluru FC are in ninth place. Bengaluru FC have won just three games this season while their opponents have managed to win just one game.

NorthEast United FC have broken all records when it comes to consecutive defeats. The Highlanders lost their first ten games of the season before finally managing to win their eleventh game. After gaining their first victory of the campaign, the Highlanders lost their previous game 1-6 to Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United FC were also the first team to replace their coach this season, after Marco Balbul was sacked on December 8. Ex-Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was roped in to lead the side.

Vincenzo addressed the media ahead of his side's clash against Bengaluru FC tomorrow. When asked for his views regarding the progress his side has made during the four games he has been in charge, Vincenzo responded:

"I am not entirely happy with my own personal performance. It's been four games since I arrived here, and I managed to win just one game. It is not something I had planned for or expected. But saying that, I like the way the squad has improved in practice.

"In the beginning, we used to lose a lot of balls in attack but now we are doing better so in that aspect I am happy with the way the boys are progressing."

The last time NorthEast United FC faced Bengaluru FC this season, the Highlanders were denied a genuine goal by the referee. This cost them the game as Bengaluru FC would go on to win 1-0.

Talking about tomorrow's opponents, this is what Vincenzo had to say:

"Bengaluru FC are a good side with a good squad. They have some very good players, especially in attack. The likes of Roy Krishna and Chhetri are a major threat to any side. What I feel is that they have had problems with the system that they have played in this season, and with the three-man backline at times. Tomorrow is going to be an interesting game."

Gourav Bora spoke about how well motivated the team was (Image courtesy: NEUFC Media)

Gourav Bora, who has been a key player for NorthEast United FC this season, also gave his opinion on tomorrow's clash and said:

"It's not about getting revenge, we take the field to win every game and we will do that tomorrow. As far as the mood in the dressing room goes, we are all well motivated and the new players have also settled down well."

I am happy with the new signings: NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

NorthEast United FC have signed Alex Saji on loan from Hyderabad FC and Hira Mondal in the winter transfer window. Speaking about the additions to the squad, Vincenzo said:

"I am happy with the new signings, they will add depth to our side. Alex Saji was my player in Gokulam Kerala and I know him well. Hira Mondal is a fantastic player who is always aggressive and running up and down. I am happy with the additions."

Hira Mondal left Bengaluru FC midway through the season and joined NorthEast United FC. When Vincenzo was asked if Hira would start tomorrow, he replied:

"Honestly, I have not decided on playing eleven yet, it would be good if Hira could play a part. I seriously don't know why Bengaluru FC let go of such a player and maybe we can show them tomorrow what such a player can do."

