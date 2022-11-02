"I am expecting a well-organized team" - Jamshedpur FC's head coach ahead of his side's encounter against FC Goa | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa will host Jamshedpur FC for the first match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two sides will face off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Jamshedpur FC registered their very first win of ISL 2022-23 at the expense of a disorganized NorthEast United FC.

Aidy Boothroyd's men will be eager to use their upcoming game as a platform to fire themselves higher into the table.

Head coach Boothroyd was accompanied by goalkeeper TP Rehenesh for the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, November 2. Speaking on his expectations from the match against the Gaurs, Boothroyd said:

"I am expecting a well-organized team. We were fortunate enough to play FC Goa in the pre-season so both clubs have a good relationship on and off the field. I expected it to be difficult. Our last game was a draw so both teams will think they can go one better."

Reflecting on his team's performance in the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season, the gaffer shed light on how the team has made steady improvements in the right direction. He is pleased with the effort put in by his players.

On that note, he said:

"I think in our opening game, we were 2-0 with 87 minutes gone. That was a big lesson for us there. A very good point against Mumbai City FC and then a very professional performance against NorthEast United FC. We've made a solid start but we are getting better all the time and that's a pleasing thing for me."

"Every year is a different challenge for us" - Jamshedpur FC's TP Rehenesh on the changes brought in by the new coach

TP Rehenesh has been a regular in the Jamshedpur FC squad since his arrival. The Red Miners custodian is best known for his shot-stopping abilities and has made a few crucial saves in the ongoing season as well.

Speaking at the press-match press conference, Rehenesh highlighted how the team is adapting to the new system. He said:

"Every year is a different challenge for us. In the last two years, we have had the same coach with the same philosophy. We have some new players as well as a new coach so are still adapting to the system. The results prove that we are on the right track. We are pretty confident and we are getting there."

The Jamshedpur FC gaffer also underlined that he expects his team to be efficient in executing different ideas in order to cause problems for their opponents as they look to accumulate three crucial points.

