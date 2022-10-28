"I am only focused on my players"- ATK Mohun Bagan head coach on his approach ahead of Kolkata Derby | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan will host arch-rivals East Bengal FC for the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 29. With Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as a witness to this epic clash, the two heavyweights will be eager for a showdown.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando and captain Pritam Kotal attended the pre-match press conference, answering questions pertaining to the match against the Red and Gold Brigade.

The Spaniard is more focused on shaping his side and has less focus on how their opponents could shape up. On this note, Ferrando said:

"I am only thinking about my team. It's more or less under control. Everyone knows their opponent. They have a very good squad. But for me, I am only focused on my players. Of course, we have a lot of matches in front of us. But honestly, I have not put a lot of attention on my opponents."

The Mariners have been on the back foot during transitions and were caught napping in many situations. One of them was the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals, where ATK Mohun Bagan failed to cope up with the counter-attacks of their opponents.

On that note, the Mariners' head coach said:

"Sometimes when we talk about these situations, the focus shifts from many other details. This is a part of football and it is necessary to continue working. We can't lose out on our plans.

"Step by step, this team will grow stronger. It's not important who is in the line-up but it's important that we stick to the plan. It's a process. Sometimes it is disappointing when we lose as we did in the AFC Cup."

"I think tomorrow is going to be just like another game" - ATK Mohun Bagan head coach on the pressure of playing a Kolkata derby

Ferrando seemed well poised with his stance on the meeting between the two Kolkata giants. The Spaniard felt that it would be just like another league match and hesitated on treating it like a special occasion. He added:

"I think tomorrow is going to be just like another game. I know it's a special occasion for this city because it's a derby and people want to come to the stadiums to enjoy the game. But for us, it's one more game and a new opportunity to get three points."

ATK Mohun Bagan's captain and defender Pritam Kotal feels that he has his job cut out for every match and the encounter against East Bengal FC will be no different. Kotal added that the players are focused and eager to come away with all three points.

Poll : 0 votes