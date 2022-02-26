"I was not fully involved" - NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil's cryptic statement after loss against Jamshedpur FC 

Jamshedpur FC rallied to a thrilling 3-2 victory over struggling NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Friday. The loss leaves the Highlanders second bottom of the points table with one final game remaining.

However, after the game, NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil delivered a string of cryptic statements at the press conference. He lauded his players but also said that he was only continuing at the club because of owner John Abraham. He said:

"Although I always take the blame I now have to be brave. I was disappointed even from starting the season. It is my pleasure to coach but this time, I kept silent because of many reasons. I cannot tell everything now, but one thing is there. I want to say that. I want to say thank you to John Sir. Only he supported me. I am continuing because of him, otherwise I was out."

Khalid had a magical run with NorthEast United FC last season, finishing third in the table. However, he stated that the arrival of a technical director this season meant he was not "full involved" in the decision-making process. He said:

"About the player. they really worked very hard. They are very sincere. They listened to me from the start of the season, then in the middle of the season, but then the management decided to bring in a technical director. But the players also listened to him. I was involved, but as the management told me that he (technical director) will be there to will help you, I was not fully involved."

"We were by far the better team" - Owen Coyle after Jamshedpur FC's victory against NorthEast United FC

Meanwhile, the Jamshedpur FC camp were visibly elated after the late Jordan Murray winner handed them the three points. Although JFC scored two goals in through Seiminlen Doungel (35’) and Greg Stewart (59'), the Highlanders scored two quickfire goals to restore parity.

Asked if sealing the win was a relief after North East United FC's inspired second-half, head coach Owen Coyle said:

"It's not a relief. We were by far the better team. NEUFC had us in trouble, but that was self-inflicted. The mistakes came from us and it wasn’t a game of 2-0 it should have been 4-0 or 5-0."

He added:

"But credit to NEUFC all the way as they made it 2-2 but that only got us a little bit angry. We picked ourselves up and scored a wonderful winning goal. No doubt we were by far the best team on the pitch tonight, fully deserved the three-point."

The win takes the Red Miners second in the points table, with 34 points from 17 games. Jamshedpur FC are now just a point behind Hyderabad and even have a game in hand. Their bid for the League Winners' Shield is well and truly alive.

Edited by Aditya Singh