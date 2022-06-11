"I am not getting this place just because of my previous record" - Indian custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on being the first-choice goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had an ordinary Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season compared to his usual lofty standards. Meanwhile, the Golden Gloves-winning performances of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Kerala Blasters) and ISL-winning performances of Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) raised questions about Gurpreet's claim to the national team spot.

However, head coach Igor Stimac continued to back his first-choice keeper throughout the rough phase. The 30-year-old went down with typhoid during the business end of the ISL season, but has been on song since joining the national team camp.

In the international friendly against Bahrain, Gurpreet kept India in the game with a crucial penalty save in the first half. Although India did concede later, there was very little he could do to stop those goals.

The Bengaluru FC keeper continued to impress in the national camp and is now guarding the nets for the Blue Tigers in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

How did it feel to have the national team coach back him through the downs?

Gurpreet, speaking at the pre-match press conference, revealed:

"I thank the coach for such high praise. It is very encouraging for any player when the coach backs you like that. Everyone is working and doing their job. I'm here to do my job as well. But I am not getting this place just because of my previous record. I have to show it every day as there is very high competition for this spot. I have to perform every single day, in every training session."

He kept a clean sheet in the first qualifier match against Cambodia. With very little attacking threat from the Angkor Warriors, Gurpreet had a relatively easy outing.

But next up, India face Afghanistan, who have long been touted as the toughest opposition in the group. Asked about his thoughts on facing the Afghans, Gurpreet opined:

"In my experience, Afghanistan has been a tough side to play against. They have good quality players and experienced players who have played in Europe. They are a team who likes to fight and we like to fight as well. And like the coach said, it only makes sense to win the next game and move on as that's what we are here for."

"He's someone who can bring the best out of you" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu lauds young Anwar Ali

Meanwhile, Gurpreet also has a new centre-back helping him out. FC Goa youngster Anwar Ali has taken to the spot as a fish to water.

The 21-year-old has lined up alongside veteran Sandesh Jhingan. Gurpreet has seen Anwar's growth in the national team from close proximity.

Asked about the same by Sportskeeda, the Indian shot-stopper stated:

"It has been a pleasure to have a young centre-back playing in front of me and trying to help them. He's very high quality and someone who can bring the best out of you too. As a goalkeeper when I see someone like Anwar, who has more confidence on the ball and wants to play, it makes me a little bit more comfortable in passing the ball to him and help him out in terms communication."

However, the Mumbai-born underlines that there's a lot more that Anwar needs to continue learning. How can he achieve that? Gurpreet concluded:

"There are some things he still needs to continue learning. In my opinion, the more he plays and the more involved he's with us in the camps, he's going to grow."

The India-Afghanisthan match will kick off at the YBK Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday at 8.30 pm IST.

