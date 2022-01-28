"I am happy because it isn't easy to turn scorelines" - Manolo Marquez after Hyderabad FC's comeback win against Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC came back from behind to win a 3-2 thriller against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. Head coach Manolo Marquez said he was happy that his players managed to turn the scoreline around when they were losing.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga snapped up a late goal in the first half to put Odisha FC in the driver's seat. However, Hyderabad FC managed to score three goals in the second half and seal the game.

Asked after the game if he was happy with the comeback victory, the Nizams gaffer said:

"I am very happy because now every game is a battle. Now with this situation which players will be available in your team. Of course, now the key is to try to win the game. We were losing at half-time and this is the reason I am happy because it is not easy to turn the score-line. More so against a team who didn't concede goals in their last two games."

With the win, Hyderabad FC have gone three points clear at the top with 23 points from 13 games. In response to a query about whether going on top would give Hyderabad FC a psychological boost, Manolo Marquez said:

"We are on top and we are satisfied. But still, seven games to go. There are teams with 14 games, one with 13 and another with 12, even ATK Mohun Bagan left with 10. We are satisfied with our win today. But we have to continue this performance. Of course, we will fight till the end to enter the top four."

We at least deserved a draw: Odisha FC interim coach after loss against Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez was visibly the happier of the two managers. Contrarily, a dejected Kino Garcia, Odisha FC's interim boss, said his side deserved to come away with at least a point.

"Yes, I think, at least we deserved a draw. Both teams play well, we were unlucky on receiving two fast goals in the second half. We tried to come back and score the second goal, but we didn't have enough time to draw the game. I think draw would be a fair result, both teams deserved at least one point," Kino said.

Although Odisha FC found the back of the net twice, Kino Garcia was asked if he felt the Juggarnauts created enough chances.

"Football is not only about creating chances. In the first half, we made some mistakes, because of our mistakes we created chances for Hyderabad FC, but we are still working on this kind of game. And in the second half, we were better even we didn't receive many chances but they converted the chances they had. And for us, we were playing against one of the best teams of the Indian Super League and I think we were at the same level," he said.

