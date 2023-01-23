"I hope this win is a point of inflection for us" - Carlos Pena expresses delight at FC Goa's ISL 2022-23 win against Kerala Blasters

FC Goa earned a 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium today (Sunday, January 22).

Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring for FC Goa with a penalty, while Noah Sadaoui doubled the lead just before half-time. Dimitrios Diamantakos halved the deficit for Kerala Blasters in the 51st minute, but Redeem Tlang sealed the game for the hosts 18 minutes later.

The win against Kerala Blasters saw FC Goa put an end to their four-match winless run. Addressing the media after the game, Gaurs' head coach Carlos Pena expressed his delight at returning to winning ways. He said:

"I'm very happy because we came from a difficult moment. We came on the back of four games without a win in a row, doing well in games because against Hyderabad FC, I think we deserved more and against NorthEast United, we could have won the game, but we were not getting the results we wanted.

"Today, [while] maybe not doing our best game - because we had problems with the ball - we got three points. So, I'm very happy. I'm very happy for my team, for my players because they work very, very hard every day and they deserve it."

Asked how important it was for FC Goa to return to winning ways as they look to secure an ISL playoff spot, Pena replied:

"It was very important because I felt in the environment some pessimism, some feeling that FC Goa are going down. Living inside, I can say that is not true. This team works very hard.

"Of course, we commit mistakes, we have bad days, and we were not getting the results we wanted, but the guys are working very, very hard. I hope this win is a point of inflection for us that can give us the necessary energy for the last step and also for the fans."

The Spaniard added:

"We want them to come in more numbers and cheer us on because they are very important to us. I think I know we are absolutely alive and ready to fight for everything. This team is going to give everything they have because I know these guys."

The match between the Gaurs and Kerala Blasters got physical in the second half, with Sandeep Singh notably being forced off the pitch. Asked if the aggressive nature of the game hindered his team's rhythm, Pena said:

"No. In games with nerves and tension, as the two teams fight for the playoffs, these things are normal. We tried to equalize them, at least physically, very difficult for us because we're not a strong, physical team like them, but the guys showed a lot of courage, they played bravely, they defended very well in the second half, and we got the three points."

Pena lauds FC Goa's fighting spirit

Pena heaped praise on the attitude FC Goa displayed against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. He thinks the team's character was pivotal in earning a victory over Ivan Vukomanovic's side. He explained:

"The fighting spirit that the team showed, the character that they showed, for me, was the most important thing in the game today. The guys were really, really competitive. We also played very good football in some moments, we tried to create danger through the wings, we could do that in the first half.

"But for me, the most important thing today was the team spirit. These guys showed that they want more and that they are going to fight."

FC Goa will now look to build their momentum when they host East Bengal at home on Thursday, January 26.

