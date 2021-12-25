Gokulam Kerala FC sign Sinivasan Pandiyan for I-League season 

I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC have announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC central midfielder Sinivasan Pandiyan ahead of the upcoming season, the club confirmed on December 25. Gokulam Kerala FC tweeted:

"Welcome to Malabar Sinivasan Pandiyan! Sinivasan signs for the Malabarains for the season 2021-22 and will be a part of the I-League squad in Kolkata."

Sinivasan Pandiyan started his youth career with Noble Football Academy and his senior career with Indian Bank RC and then moved to Viva Chennai. The Thanjavur-born player joined Chennai City ahead of the 2017-18 I-League season and played 17 matches for the club in his debut campaign.

Pandiyan was then loaned out to Chennaiyin FC but failed to make a single appearance for them. The 26-year-old returned to Chennai City FC and made six appearances for the club in the I-League in the 2018-19 season before making a permanent move to the Marina Machans.

Sinivasan Pandiyan played two minutes in Chennaiyin FC's final ISL fixture against Kerala Blasters FC last season. Pandiyan has not got enough opportunities to prove his worth. However, with Pandiyan joining Gokulam Kerala FC, he has got a chance to show his skills and impress everyone.

Gokulam Kerala FC sign two players on loan

Abdul Hakku signs for Kerala Blasters FC - Image Courtesy: ISL Media

The Malabarians have roped in the services of Kerala Blasters defender Abdul Hakku and striker Sreekuttan VS on loan for the upcoming edition of the I-League, which is slated to commence on December 26.

Both players have been part of the Blasters' squad and will bring value to Gokulam Kerala FC. Gokulam Kerala FC tweeted:

"Welcome Sreekuttan & Hakku! Sreekuttan and Hakku joins the Malabarians on a loan deal for the I-League Season 2021-22. We’d like to thank Kerala Blasters for their support and working towards the common vision of developing younger talents in the state!"

Will Gokulam Kerala FC defend their I-League title?

Gokulam Kerala FC are the defending champions of the I-League and will give it their all to win the title for the second consecutive year.

The Malabarians will start their title defense campaign against the Churchill Brothers on December 26 at 4:30 PM IST. The two sides will lock horns at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

The Kerala-based club have a strong squad for the upcoming season, including experienced overseas players who can guide them to winning the I-League title.

