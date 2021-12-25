RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for upcoming I-League season

I-League outfit RoundGlass Punjab FC have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the league, scheduled to commence on December 26.

The Punjab-based club have named a 23-man squad for the new season that will take place in Kolkata behind closed doors.

The squad includes four overseas players who will play important roles for RoundGlass Punjab FC this season. They include English defender Josef Yarney, Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia, English striker Kurtis Guthrie and Australian forward Travis Major.

All four players have played across various leagues in different countries and will look to contribute to their team's success.

Rinto Anto, Gurtej Singh and Bikash Yumnam are the defenders to watch out for. The team has a strong midfield laid around by CK Vineeth, Kean Lewis and Ashish Pradhan. In attack, the club will bank on Sumeet Passi and Robin Singh to score goals for them in the upcoming edition of the I-League.

The club has a great mixture of experienced players and youngsters in their squad and can give their opponents a run for their money.

RoundGlass Punjab FC Squad for I-League 2021-22

Their 23-man squad for the upcoming I-League season is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lalthummawia Ralte, Jaspreet Singh, Penand Singh, Jaskaranbir Singh.

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Rino Anto, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Josef Yarney (England), Bikash Yumnam, Saurabh Bhanwala, Gurtej Singh.

Midfielders: CK Vineeth, Kean Lewis, Denzil Kharshandi, Tongbram Maheson Singh, Suranjit Singh, Shankar Sampingiraj, Ashish Pradhan, Freddy Lallawmawma, Rupert Nongrum, Joseba Beita (Spain).

Forwards: Ashish Jha, Aphaoba Singh, Robin Singh, Sumeet Passi, Travis Major (Australia), Kurtis Guthrie (England).

RoundGlass Punjab FC to start I-League campaign against Rajasthan United FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC will kickstart their I-League 2021/22 campaign against new entrants Rajasthan United FC on December 27. The Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal will host the contest and both sides will look to start their season with a bang.

