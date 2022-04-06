I-League 2021-22: Kurtis Guthrie stars as RoundGlass Punjab FC trounce Indian Arrows

With the race for top four intensifying, RoundGlass Punjab FC registered a crucial 3-1 victory against Indian Arrows in the I-League at Naihati Stadium on Wednesday.

The Warriors opened the scoring in the second half through Kurtis Guthrie and almost immediately doubled their lead through Maheson Singh Tongbram. Punjab cemented their victory with a third goal from Rupert Nongrum before the Arrows pulled one back through an own goal from Jaspreet Singh.

Although RoundGlass Punjab FC started the game on the front foot, the Indian Arrows grew in confidence as the minutes rolled by.

Ed Engelkes' side created a truckload of chances in the initial minutes. Kurtis Guthrie attempted a header after Shankar Sampingiraj set him up from a corner kick, but his attempt flew over the bar. In the 16th minute, Joseba Beita created another opportunity for the Punjab side from a free kick but his cross ended up in no man's land.

Guthrie attempted another effort in the 20th minute but it was easily saved by Indian Arrows goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari.

RoundGlass' finest chance of the first half came when Zahid palmed away Maheson Singh Tongbram's superb effort.

In the dying embers of the first half, Indian Arrows put on a resilient display as they tried to control the tempo of the game. However, Shanmugam Venkatesh's side failed to provide any serious threat going forward.

Indian Arrows swept away by RoundGlass Punjab FC onslaught in the second half

Coming out after the break, RoundGlass Punjab FC looked rejuvenated and hungry for goals Indian Arrows goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, though, stood his ground and kept paring away efforts from the Warriors.

In the 51st minute, after some individual brilliance from Kean Lewis on the right, RoundGlass Punjab FC finally broke the deadlock through Guthrie. The former Bengaluru FC winger set out for a darting run out wide and then delivered a left-footed cross for the Englishman. Guthrie tucked the ball home with a looping header.

The onslaught from the Punjab-based club didn't stop. Guthrie's first assist of the game came three minutes later when he delivered a low cross to Maheson Singh Tongbram, who put the ball into the net with ease.

In the 87th minute, substitute Rupert Nongrum put the game to bed after he extended Punjab's lead to three goals just 12 minutes after coming on.

In the dying moments of the game, Indian Arrows churned out a consolation goal to make it 3-1. Satendra Singh Yadav's shot came off the post and rebounded off RGP custodian Jaspreet Singh into his own net

Edited by Ritwik Kumar