I-League 2021-22: Mohammedan SC's head coach intends on overturning the deficit for a final shot at the championship

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with Churchill Brothers FC in their upcoming I-League encounter on Friday.

The Red Machines are in brilliant form at the moment and have not lost a single tie in this ongoing phase of the tournament. The Black Panthers are currently second in the table, six points behind league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernysov and player Safiul Rahman answered a few questions from the media ahead of this crucial tie against Churchill Brothers FC. Chernysov spoke about how quickly things can change in football and stressed the importance of his side winning their remaining games. He said:

"This is football and one game can change everything. I believe in our players. We must always be ready for something to happen. We must win all our remaining games and hope Gokulam slips in their games."

Chernysov credited the Red Machines for turning things around after making a poor start to the season. He stated that the match against Churchill Brothers FC will be a defining moment for his team and added:

"They did not start the competition well but have now settled into their style and have turned into one of the best sides in the competition. They play a nice brand of football and have some very good players. The encounter will be an exciting one because two good teams will face each other."

"Winning is the only option left" - Mohammedan SC's Safiul Rahman ahead Churchill Brothers FC clash

Despite not getting enough game time in the initial phases of the campaign, Safiul Rahman has managed to find his spot in the team. He has steadily become a dependable figure for head coach Andrey Chernyshov.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rahman highlighted the importance of this fixture and avoided speaking about his team's chances in the championship race. He said:

"We are not focusing on the championship as of now. We have a crucial tie ahead of us and everyone in the team is looking forward to doing their best and coming away with a positive result from the match. It does not matter which team holds what position on the table. For us, winning is the only option left."

