I-League 2021-22: RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach demands patience from his players ahead of match against Churchill Brothers FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC will be up against Churchill Brothers FC on Tuesday in their next encounter in Phase 2 of the I-League. Having secured a 2-1 win against a competitive Rajasthan United FC side, they will be looking to derail the Red Machines from their pursuit of a better finish in the competition.

Head coach Ed Engelkes and captain Joseba Beitia were at a virtually held press conference on Monday, answering questions about their next challenge. The Dutch football coach damanded more patience from his players after their performance in the last match. He said:

"If we look at our own performance, we need to be patient for a few moments. They play in a different style than Rajasthan but we must play to our strengths. I think it is more important for us now to adjust."

He added that the side will be fresh after having an extra day of recovery post the last match and this will serve as an advantage before a highly competitive game.

Speaking on his expectations from the match against Churchill Brothers FC, Ed Engelkes said:

"Both teams will go for the win. It will be a competitive match like every game in this competition. We need to win and get the three points to stay at the top. But we also need to keep an eye on the way we play. The results will come by themselves."

RoundGlass Punjab FC captain Joseba Beitia is in tune with his coach's demands

RoundGlass Punjab captain and midfielder Joseba Beitia feels that his team was unable to continue doing what they had set out to do in the match against Rajasthan United FC. He said:

"I think in the first half, we played really well. We controlled the match. But in the second half, we needed more patience. We went for long balls and did not control the game. So, we need to improve."

Joseba added that he understands the challenge posed by Churchill Brothers FC given their record in the last few games. He has urged his teammates to do their best to get a win against the Red Machines.

