Roundglass Punjab FC head coach expects a good start from his side against Rajasthan FC in the I-League

Roundglass Punjab FC will start their I-League 2021-22 campaign with a clash against debutant Rajasthan United FC on Boxing Day at the Kalyani Stadium. Headed by former Bengaluru FC gaffer Ashley Westwood, Roundglass Punjab FC will be looking to go the distance in this season's campaign.

Westwood addressed the media through a virtually held press-conference ahead of their first game in the I-League. He shed light on how the team has prepared themselves in the past 11 months. He said:

"We've tried to work as hard as we could. It’s good to get it working together and get a little bit of team spirit. I think a big plus is that we enter our first game tomorrow with all our players available."

He further added:

"We feel that we’ve worked well, we've worked hard and now we seem to be in a position where we’re ready and we're right for the game and the lads are excited to play. We look forward to the game tomorrow. "

Westwood added that the side are prepared for their season-opener against Rajasthan United. He feels it is the right time for his side to go into the competition.

Roundglass Punjab FC gaffer offers his take on opponents Rajasthan United FC

The Roundglass Punjab FC gaffer was aware of the threat possessed by their opponents Rajasthan United FC. He stated:

"Obviously, Rajasthan, congratulations for reaching the I-League from the promotion of the Second division. So, it shows that they are a successful side. They’ve got some winners in this side because obviously they want something to get here, and they’ve trained well. My belief they’ve also had an earlier get together so they may be better prepared for us."

Westwood added:

"This game is very very tough. You know they have an advantage because they have been together longer, have been practicing and playing competitive matches longer so we need to make sure we’re on our toes. We were at the top of our game."

The Roundglass Punjab FC head coach also admitted that it will be difficult for him to select his squad for the upcoming game. He said this knowing that all his players are equally willing to fight for a place in this side.

