I-League 2022-23 schedule: Full I-League timetable, fixtures, match timings, and venues

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the full list of I-League fixtures for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 1.

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC will host last year's runner-up Mohammedan SC for the inaugural clash of the I-League 2022-23 season. The two sides will cross paths at the Payannad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

They have had closely contested affairs over the last few years, especially in the final showdown last season. The Malabarians emerged victorious in front of a jam-packed Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, silencing the home fans to lift their second consecutive I-League title in the 2021-22 season.

After a two-year hiatus that saw teams playing in a single city, the federation has now decided to go ahead with the respective teams hosting matches at their own venue.

Delhi will house two teams from the I-League in the upcoming season. Sudeva Delhi FC, who are originally a Delhi-based side, will be using the Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi for their home games. They will start their I-League 2022-23 campaign against Mumbai's Kenkre FC.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan United FC will play their home matches at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC will play all their home games at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the upcoming season. The Black Panthers, having missed out on the trophy last year, will be even more eager to get their hands on the winning prize.

Kenkre FC, who made their debut last season, will play all of their home matches at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai in the upcoming season. They will host Churchill Brothers FC for their first home game of the season on November 24, 2022.

The full fixture list for I-League 2022-23 season

Here is the entire fixture list for the upcoming I-League season with match timings and venues:

The schedule for the upcoming I-League 2022-23 season has been decided up until March 2, 2023. The time and date for the matches after March 2 are yet to be decided by the AIFF.

