I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after the Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers game 

Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers played out a 1-1 draw in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Wednesday, February 14.

Earlier in the day, Sreenidi Deccan walloped TRAU 3-0 while Namdhari FC eked out a narrow yet significant 3-2 victory over NEROCA at home.

After the drawn encounter in Kalyani, Inter Kashi maintained their position in the seventh spot in the standings with 19 points while Churchill Brothers also remained unmoved in the 10th position with 14 points.

Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC retain their hegemony at the top of the table with 31 points to their name while Sreenidi Deccan have emerged as their closest rivals to move up to the second position with 26 points.

After a goalless first half, both Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers score in the second 45

Both teams played out a rather eventful first half, creating chances that could have gone either way.

While Inter Kashi would have felt that they could have buried the game in that half, Churchill would have considered themselves quite fortunate to not have conceded any goals.

However, things changed dramatically in the second half. Striker Emmanuel Essien broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute to hand Churchill a well-deserved lead.

Kashi struck back just four minutes later, with striker Muhammad Ajsal's right-footed shot finding the back of the net to wipe off Churchill's advantage.

Both teams tried their best to find a second goal and fought till the dying stages of the game, but could not quite do so. In the end, there were no victors in the match as possession and gameplay were dominated equally by both sides.

Inter Kashi will next host Namdhari FC on Sunday, February 18, whereas Churchill Brothers will host Real Kashmir in Goa on the same day.