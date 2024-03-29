I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match

Aizawl FC bagged a dominating 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Thursday, March 28. Lalrinzuala and Lalthankhuma accumulated two goals apiece for Aizawl. Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which spot in the latest standings.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and six drawn encounters, bagging 48 points with a goal difference of 23. They were unbeaten in their past five encounters in the campaign, winning four and drawing one.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 12 wins, four losses, and four drawn clashes, bagging 40 points at a goal difference of 22. They suffered one loss and registered two wins in their past five contests in the campaign.

Inter Kashi maintained their third rank in the tally, winning 11 games, losing five contests, and drawing six encounters. They have 39 points at a goal difference of six, having racked up four wins and a draw in their past five clashes.

Real Kashmir continues to settle with the fourth rank, bagging 10 wins, losing four games, and drawing seven encounters with 37 points at a goal difference of 18. Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, is in the fifth rank with 10 wins, six losses, and six drawn clashes, pocketing 36 points at a goal difference of 13.

Shillong Lajong and Delhi continue to hold the sixth and seventh ranks with eight and nine wins respectively. They have lost seven and 11 games with 31 and 29 points respectively. Rajasthan FC holds the eighth spot with six wins, eight losses, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 25 points.

Aizawl FC ascended from the 11th to the ninth rank with six wins, eight losses, and six drawn contests, gathering 24 points. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers descended from the ninth to the 10th rank, pocketing 24 points.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation in I-League 2302-24?

Namdhari, NEROCA, and TRAU are reeling down the bottom three positions and are in danger of relegation.

Namdhari racked up six wins, lost 11 games, and drew five clashes with 23 points while NEROCA bagged four wins and lost 15 encounters with 13 points. TRAU, on the other hand, is carrying the wooden spoon with only three wins, picking up 10 points.