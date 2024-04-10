I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan FC match

Churchill Brothers secured a dominant 7-0 win over Rajasthan FC in the only I-League 2023-24 game on Wednesday, April 10, at Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Mohammedan SC occupy the top spot in the standings with 15 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 52 points with a goal difference of 24. They have secured three wins and two draws in their previous five games in the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan have registered 13 wins, four losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 45 points with a goal difference of 27. They registered two wins and settled with three draws in their previous five games in the competition.

Inter Kashi retained their third rank with 11 wins, five losses, and eight drawn clashes, gathering 41 points with a goal difference of six. They racked up three wins and two draws in their past five games.

Real Kashmir have picked up 11 wins, suffered five losses, and drawn seven contests, garnering 40 points and occupy fourth position in the tally. They picked up one win, lost one, and settled with three draws in their previous five games.

What about other teams in the standings?

Gokulam Kerala secured the fifth rank with 11 wins, six losses, and as many drawn clashes, pocketing 39 points with a goal difference of 16. They secured two wins, suffered two losses, and settled with a draw in their previous five games in the tournament.

Churchill Brothers moved up two spots to make it to the sixth rank with nine wins, as many losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 33 points. Delhi and Shillong Lajong slipped one spot each to settle with seventh and eighth ranks, picking up 32 and 31 points, respectively.

Rajasthan FC occupy the ninth slot with six wins, 11 losses, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 25 points while Namdhari are at the 10th spot with six wins, 11 losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 24 points.

NEROCA, TRAU, and Aizawl FC had to settle with the bottom three positions in the tally with 14, 13, and 25 points, respectively.