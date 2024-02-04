I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan match

Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed second in the I-League 2023-24 points table following a 2-1 victory against Churchill Brothers on Saturday (February 3). They have 23 points, having won seven drawn two, and lost three encounters in the competition.

Moreover, the Hyderabad-based club has a goal difference of 12, scoring 25 goals and conceding 13 in the ongoing I-League edition.

Mohammedan SC are placed atop the I-League standings with 27 points from 11 matches, having won eight games and drawn three. The Kolkata-based club has a goal difference of 14, scoring 21 goals and conceding seven.

Real Kashmir FC are third in the points table with 20 points. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong are placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with 19 points each. Aizawl FC (8) are placed above Shillong Lajong (3) due to a better goal difference in the I-League 2023-24.

Inter Kashi (18 points), Gokulam Kerala FC (17 points), and Delhi FC (16 points) are placed sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, in the standings.

Rajasthan FC and Churchill Brothers SC are placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the points table with 12 points. The two teams have won three and drawn three matches apiece, and have lost five matches each.

Namdhari are 11th with eight points, NEROCA FC are 12th with seven points, and TRAU FC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points.

Eli Sabia's stoppage-time goal hands Sreeinidi Deccan FC 3 full points

David Castaneda Munoz scored a goal in the 11th minute to hand Sreeinidi Deccan FC a lead in the game on Saturday. They enjoyed the lead till the dying minutes of the game before El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb found the back of the net for Churchill Brothers in the 88th minute.

The scores were leveled 1-1 with just a few minutes to go on the clock. Sreeinidi Deccan FC defender Eli Sabia scored a goal in the stoppage time of the second half to guide his side to a 2-1 victory.