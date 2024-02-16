I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC game

Delhi FC beat Aizawl FC by the narrowest of margins (1-0) to pick up all three points at the end of an I-League game at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab on Thursday, February 15.

A lot was expected from both teams coming into the game, and they did showcase their wares. But it were Delhi FC who ended up on the winning side.

With the win, Delhi FC moved up to the sixth position in the league standings with19 points to their name.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, are still perched above their opponents, albeit with a slender lead now. They are in the fifth position with 20 points to their name, and are separated from the capital club by a mere one point at the time of writing.

Delhi FC beat Aizawl FC in stoppage time

For long parts of the I-League game on Thursday it appeared as if it would end up as a drawn encounter. Both teams tried to create a lot of chances, but neither could put the finishing touch on them and pierce the opposition's defence.

However, the home team got the break in the first minute of stoppage time through Sergio Barboza's right-footed shot from the centre of the box. He found the goal quite comfortably, thus breaking the Aizawl FC's resistance.

The visiting side put up quite an impressive performance and challenged the Delhi defenders on a regular basis. The Aizawl FC attackers weaved past their opponents' defence and tried to get the final product. However, they ended up faltering at that stage.

While Delhi FC will next host Gokulam Kerala, Aizawl FC will play host to Sreenidi Deccan, both on Minday, February 19.

Aizawl will look to improve their standing in the league table in that game, but Sreenidi will not be easy opponents to face.