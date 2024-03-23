I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Gokulam Kerala vs Delhi match

In the first I-League game of the day, Real Kashmir and Mohammedan SC shared one point each, while Delhi secured a 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala in the second contest of the day.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 48 points and a goal difference of 23. They have 14 wins, one loss, and six drawn encounters under their belt. They are unbeaten in their past five encounters in this campaign.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 12 wins, four losses, and three drawn clashes. They have 39 points in their kitty with a goal difference of 22. They suffered only one defeat in their past five encounters in this competition.

Inter Kashi maintained their third position with 11 wins, five losses, and six drawn clashes, pocketing 39 points at a goal difference of six. They stay unbeaten in their past five encounters in the tournament.

Real Kashmir continue to hold the fourth rank with 10 wins, four losses, and seven drawn games, picking up 37 points at a goal difference of 18. Gokulam Kerala holds the fifth rank with 10 wins, six losses, and as many drawn contests, racking up 36 points at a goal difference of 13.

Shillong Lajong retained their sixth rank with eight wins, six losses, and seven drawn encounters, picking up 31 points at a goal difference of three. Delhi ascended one spot to secure the seventh slot with eight wins, 11 losses, and two drawn contests with 26 points.

Rajasthan FC slid from seventh to eighth rank while Churchill Brothers and Namdhari continue to settle with the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively, with 25, 23, and 23 points.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation in I-League?

Aizawl FC continue to take up the 11th spot with five wins, eight losses, and six drawn clashes, clinching up 21 points with a goal difference of -1. NEROCA are holding the 12th rank with three wins and suffered 15 losses with one drawn clash, bagging 10 points.

TRAU continue to carry the wooden spoon with three wins, 15 losses and one drawn game, picking up 10 points with a goal difference of -31.