I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Matchday 11

Mohammedan SC are atop the I-League 2023-24 points table at the end of matchday 11. They have 24 points from ten games, having won seven and drawn three.

Sreenidhi Deccan FC and Real Kashmir FC are second and third, respectively, with 20 points apiece. Both teams have six wins, two draws and as many losses apiece.

The Hyderabad-based club are above Real Kashmir FC, courtesy of a goal difference of 14. Meanwhile, the latter has a goal difference of 13. Aizawl FC are fourth in the I-League 2023-24 standings with 18 points, having won five games, drawn three and lost a couple.

Shillong Lajong find themselves in fifth position with 16 points from ten games, having won and drawn four each. Their remaining two games ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC and debutants Inter Kashi have 14 points apiece in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They are sixth and seventh respectively with a goal difference of 5 and -5, respectively.

Delhi FC (13 points) and Churchill Brothers (12 points) are the next two teams in the I-League points table. Delhi have four wins, one draw and five losses from ten games.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have three wins and as many draws from ten games and have lost their remaining four games.

Which teams have less than 10 points in the I-League 2023-24 points table?

Rajasthan FC have nine points from ten games, having won only a couple of them. They have three draws and five losses and are tenth in the standings.

New entrants Namdhari have two wins, two draws and six losses from ten games. With eight points, they are 11th in the points table. NEROCA FC have seven points from ten games, while TRAU have only four points from ten outings. Both teams have drawn one match each.

NEROCA have a couple of wins and seven losses, while TRAU has a solitary win and eight losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League.