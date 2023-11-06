I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Matchday 2

Two matchdays have been concluded in the I-League 2023-24 season and the points table has started to shape up.

Out of all 13 teams participating in the competition, nine have played two matches each. Meanwhile, four teams have played only one match so far.

Sreenidi Deccan are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with six points. They have registered big wins in both of their games as their positive goal difference of seven indicates.

Real Kashmir are in second place with six points but have a positive goal difference of three. Only Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir have won both of their games in the league so far.

Gokulam Kerala and Delhi FC are the two other teams in the top four with four points each after two matches. Both sides have one win and draw to their names.

Mohammedan SC also have four points but they are fifth in the standings due to their inferior goal difference.

Churchill Brothers, Namdhari, and Shillong Lajong have all played one game each and have one point after playing a draw in their respective matches. They sit in sixth, seventh, and eighhth positions, respectively.

Which teams are yet to open their account in the I-League 2023-24?

TRAU FC and Inter Kashi are two teams that have one point after two matches. They have both won one game and lost the other. TRAU are ninth, ahead of Inter Kashi in 10th, courtesy of having a better goal difference.

Aizawl FC, Rajasthan FC, and NEROCA are the three sides that are yet to open their accounts in the I-League 2023-24.

Aizawl FC are 11th in the standings with one loss in one game. Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC and NEROCA have lost two in two. However, NEROCA are languishing at the bottom of the table, courtesy of their inferior goal difference.