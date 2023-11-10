I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Matchday 3

It was an action-packed matchday three in the I-League 2023-24 and a lot has changed in the league standings in the last week.

Eight teams have played three matches each so far, while five teams have played two matches each. With back-to-back victories, Gokulam Kerala have jumped to the top place in the league standings with seven points in three matches.

After thrashing TRAU 6-0 during matchday three, Mohammedan SC jumped to the second place in the points table with seven points in three matches. However, they are behind Gokulam Kerala on goal difference.

After losing 1-2 to Aizawl FC, Sreenidi Deccan slipped to third place with six points in three matches. Real Kashmir, meanwhile, lost their first league game of the season. Their 3-1 defeat to Churchill Brothers saw them slip to fourth position with six points in three matches.

Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, climbed to fifth place with their win over Real Kashmir. They now have four points from two matches. Meanwhile, Delhi FC are now sixth with four points after two matches, courtesy of an inferior goal difference to Churchill Brothers.

Inter Kashi defeated Namdhari 4-2 during matchday three and notched up their first-ever win in the I-League. They now have jumped to seventh from 10th with four points in three matches in the I-League 2023-24 standings.

Aizawl FC are now eighth in the points table after defeating Sreenidi Deccan with three points in two matches. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong registered back-to-back draws and are now ninth in the I-League 2023-24 points table with two wins in as many games.

After losing to Inter Kashi, Namdhari slipped three places to 10th with just one point from two matches. NEROCA opened their account with a draw against Shillong Lajong and they have now climbed to 11th position with one point in three matches.

After losing to Mohammedan SC, TRAU have slipped from the ninth to the 12th place in the I-League 2023-24 points table with a single point in three matches.

Which team is sitting at the bottom of the I-League 2023-24 points table after matchday three?

Rajasthan FC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses in three matches. They are the only team in the competition that have not opened their account yet.

Gokulam Kerala defeated Rajasthan FC 5-0 on matchday three at home, with four goals coming in the second half. Rajasthan, as a result, slipped one place in the table to be rooted to the bottom of the standings.

They lost their opening game of the season by a 2-0 margin to Real Kashmir before losing 4-3 to Delhi, where they were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute. Rajasthan finished last season in ninth place with 25 points from 22 matches.