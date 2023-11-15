I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Matchday 4

Matchday four of I-League 2023-24 was filled with close encounters and there was significant disruption in the standings after the recent round of fixtures.

Gokulam Kerala defeated TRAU 2-0 to register a hat-trick of wins and kept their top spot in the league standings with 10 points from four matches.

Mohammedan SC also reached 10 points in four matches with a 2-1 win over Delhi FC but they are second in the league standings courtesy of an inferior goal difference (+8, compared to Gokulam's +10).

Sreenidi Deccan held on to third place in I-League 2023-24 points table with seven points from four matches. However, they dropped two points after playing out a 2-2 draw against Shillong Lajong.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC have entered the top four with successive victories. They now have six points from three matches with two wins and one loss, including a 3-1 win over NEROCA on Matchday four.

Rajasthan FC grabbed the headlines in I-League 2023-24 Matchday four with their first win

Real Kashmir lost 0-1 to Namdhari and slipped to fifth position in the league standings with six points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC defeated Churchill Brothers 2-0 to notch up their first win in the 2023-24 I-League season. With this defeat, Churchill Brothers slipped to seventh place in the league standings with only four points from three matches.

Inter Kashi, who didn't feature on Matchday four, climbed to sixth place courtesy of a better goal difference than the Red Machines.

Namdhari registered their first-ever win in the I-League with a 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir and they jumped to the eighth position with four points in three matches.

After losing to Mohammedan SC, Delhi FC have slipped to ninth place from sixth with four wins from three matches.

Talking about the bottom four, Shillong Lajong played their third consecutive draw and are now tenth in the league standings with three points after three matches. Furthermore, Rajasthan FC have moved up from the bottom to 11th after securing three points against the Red Machines and now have three points from four matches.

NEROCA and TRAU hold the bottom two positions in the I-League 2023-24 standings with one point after four matches each. The two sides also have the same -9 goal difference.