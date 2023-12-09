I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Matchday 9

Matchday nine of I-League 2023-24 was filled with surprising results and upsets and the points table saw a lot of movement courtesy of an action-filled round.

Mohammedan SC remained unbeaten after playing out a 1-1 draw against Gokulam Kerala and remained firm at the top of the league standings with 20 points in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan missed the chance to get closer to the top spot after dropping two points in a goalless draw against Real Kashmir. They now have 17 points in nine matches, boasting the best goal difference (+13) in the league.

Shillong Lajong continued their upward journey and reached third place in the I-League 2023-24 points table with 16 points from eight matches. They stunned Churchill Brothers 2-0 to secure the full three points at the SSA Ground No. 1.

Meanwhile, after a second consecutive draw in two games, Real Kashmir dropped to fourth place in the league standings. Aizawl FC routed TRAU 5-1 to climb to the fifth spot in the points table. Both Real Kashmir and Aizawl have 14 points in eight matches but the former is ahead on goal difference (+8, compared to Aizawl FC's +5).

Churchill Brothers slipped to the bottom half of the I-League 2023-24 points table

Gokulam Kerala played their third consecutive draw in the competition to slip to sixth place in the points table, while Delhi FC jumped to seventh place with a 2-1 victory over Namdhari.

Both sides have 13 points each after eight matches. However, Gokulam Kerala FC boast a superior goal difference (+8) as compared to Delhi (+4). Inter Kashi follow them in eighth position with 11 points from their eight fixtures.

Meanwhile, the old warhorses of Indian football, Churchill Brothers, headlined matchday nine for the wrong reasons after losing 0-2 to Shillong Lajong. They have now slipped to ninth position in the I-League 2023-24 points table with just eight points from as many games.

NEROCA didn't feature in matchday ninth and they remained sitting in 10th in the league standings with seven points in eight matches. With a spirited 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, Rajasthan FC added a point to their tally as they moved to 11th position in the I-League 2023-24 points table with six points in nine matches.

At the same time, Namdhari have slipped to the 12th position with five points in eight games, while TRAU are still languishing at the bottom of the I-League 2023-24 points table, searching for the first win of the season, with only one point in eight matches.