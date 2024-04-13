I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mohammedan SC vs Delhi match

Real Kashmir suffered a defeat against Namdhari by 1-4 in the first game of the day in I-League 2023-24, while Sreenidi Deccan secured a 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong. In the last game of the game, Delhi stunned table toppers Mohammedan SC by 3-1.

Mohammedan SC ended the I-League 2023-24 as a table topper with 15 wins, two losses, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 52 points with a goal difference of 22. After topping the points table, they have qualified for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 14 wins, four losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 48 points with a goal difference of 28. They picked up two wins and three draws in the last five games of the I-League campaign

Gokulam Kerala maintained their third rank with 12 wins, six losses, and as many drawn clashes, gathering 42 points with a goal difference of 21. They registered three wins, suffered two losses, and settled with a draw in their past five games in the competition.

What about the other sides in the I-League 2023-24 standings?

Inter Kashi settled in the fourth spot with 11 wins, five losses, and eight drawn clashes, garnering 41 points with a goal difference of six. They settled three wins and two draws in their previous five games of the competition.

Real Kashmir holds the fifth rank with 11 wins, six losses, and seven drawn games, accumulating 40 points with a goal difference of 17. They picked up only one win, two losses, and as many drawn games in the previous five games of the season.

Delhi moved up from seventh to the sixth spot, picking up 11 wins, 11 losses, and two drawn encounters, pocketing 35 points. Churchill Brothers slid from the sixth to the seventh slot, pocketing 33 points after winning nine wins and losing as many games.

Shillong Lajong secured the eighth rank with 31 points with eight wins while Namdhari ascended one spot up to the ninth slot with 27 points with Rajasthan FC descending from ninth to the 10th rank with 25 points. Aizawl FC, NEROCA, and TRAU ended the campaign as the bottom three sides.