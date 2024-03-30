I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi match

Real Kashmir secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over NEROCA in the first I-League match of the day, while Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi settled for a 1-1 draw.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the i-League standings with 49 points at a goal difference of 23. They have 14 wins, one loss, and seven draws to their name. They secured three wins and two draws in their previous five clashes in the campaign.

Real Kashmir ascended from the fourth to the second rank, winning 11 games and losing four with seven drawn clashes. They have 40 points at a goal difference of 21. They could pick up only one win in their past five encounters in the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan slipped from the second to the third position, winning 12, losing four, and drawing four encounters, pocketing 40 points at a goal difference of 22. They secured two wins and a loss in their past five games of the season.

Inter Kashi slid down from the third to the fourth spot, gathering 11 wins and suffering five losses with 40 points at a score difference of six. They managed to win four encounters in their past five games of the season.

Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong continue to settle for the fifth and sixth positions, winning 10 and eight games with 36 and 31 points, respectively. Delhi and Rajasthan FC hold the seventh and eighth ranks with 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Aizawl FC are at the ninth rank with six wins, eight losses, and six drawn games, picking up 24 points at a goal difference of three while Churchill Brothers are at the 10th slot with six wins, nine losses, and six drawn games, pocketing 24 points.

Which three teams are in danger of relegation from I-League?

Namdhari, NEROCA, and TRAU continue to reel down in the bottom three positions in the ongoing I-League with 23, 13, and 10 points, respectively.

Namdhari has secured six wins, 11 losses, and five drawn clashes while NEROCA managed to win four games, lose 11 clashes and one drawn encounter. TRAU, on the other hand, is carrying the wooden spoon with three wins, 16 losses, and a drawn game.