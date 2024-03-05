I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir, Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong matches

The I-League points table has taken a distinct turn as Sreenidi Deccan lost to Real Kashmir 2-3 at home via a late goal. They dropped crucial points in the chase for the league title on Monday.

Later in the day, Churchill Brothers continued in their ascendancy as they beat heavyweights Shillong Lajong by a rather comfortable 2-1 scoreline at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama in Goa.

Sreenidi were set back an early blow by the Snow Leopards when they first conceded in stoppage time of the first half. Rilwan Hassan and Eli Sabia struck back for the Deccan Warriors in the second half to give them the confidence to pick up all three points.

However, Mohammad Sajid Dhot got sent off in the 86th minute for a second yellow, and soon after, Ifham Mir equalized for the Snow Leopards. All hope seemed to be lost for Sreenidi when they conceded a penalty in stoppage time of the second half, but failed to convert it

Carlos Vaz Pinto's wards will be extremely dejected with their performance and will hope that they do not bottle up their chances of challenging for the league title as well as eventual promotion into the ISL next season.

Real Kashmir move up to 2nd, Sreenidi drop down to 3rd in I-League

In the second game of the day, midfielder Stendly Fernandes gave Churchill Brothers the lead in the 15th minute, which was nullified by Phrangki Buam of Shillong Lajong.

The hosts had to wait till the 80th minute of the game when Martin Chaves scored the winner for them and helped them pick up three points for the second time in a row (they beat Delhi FC 2-0 in their last game).

With these results, Sreenidi dropped down to the third position of the league table with 33 points, whereas Real Kashmir, with the same number of points but a better goal difference, climbed up to the second spot.

Churchill, with 20 points inside their kitty, moved up to the eighth spot of the table. Lajong remained in the sixth position, where they had been before the game kicked off.