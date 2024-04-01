I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after TRAU vs Churchill Brothers match

Namdhari and Aizawl FC secured a 1-1 draw in the first game of the day in I-League 2023-24 while Churchill Brothers bagged a 2-0 win over TRAU in the second game of the day.

Mohammedan SC continue to lead the standings with 14 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes, picking up 23 points with a goal difference of 23. They secured three wins in their past five encounters with two drawn games in the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan retained their second rank with 13 wins, four losses, and four drawn games, pocketing 43 points with a goal difference of 27. They racked up three wins, a loss, and a draw in their past five games in the campaign.

Real Kashmir maintained their third position in the tally with 11 wins, four losses, and seven drawn encounters, gathering 40 points with a goal difference of 21. They bagged one win and four draws in their past five games in the tournament.

Inter Kashi continue to hold on to the fourth rank with 11 wins, five losses, and seven drawn games, racking up 40 points at a goal difference of six. They secured four wins in their past five games.

Gokulam Kerala and Shillong Lajong settled for the fifth and sixth ranks with 36 and 31 points, respectively. They registered 10 and eight wins, suffering six and seven losses, respectively.

Delhi continue to hold the seventh spot in the tally, picking up nine wins, 11 losses, and two drawn clashes. They have racked up 29 points so far with two wins and as many defeats in the past five matches in the campaign.

Churchill Brothers moved up from the 10th to the eighth rank with seven wins and nine losses, pocketing 27 points while Aizawl FC retained their ninth spot with six wins, picking up 25 points. Rajasthan FC slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank with six wins, nine losses, and seven drawn clashes, gathering 25 points.

Which three sides are in danger of relegation?

Namdhari, NEROCA, and TRAU continue to hold the bottom three positions in the tally.

Namdhari bagged six wins, 11 losses and six drawn clashes with 24 points while NEROCA picked up four wins with TRAU bagging only three wins.