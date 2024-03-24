I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after TRAU vs NEROCA match

Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers settled with a 2-2 draw in the first game of the day on Sunday, March 24. Meanwhile, NEROCA bagged a 2-1 win over TRAU in the second contest.

Mohammedan SC continues to lead the points table with 14 wins, one loss, and six drawn encounters, racking up 48 points with a goal difference of 23. They secured four wins in their past five encounters in the campaign and are unbeaten.

Sreenidi Deccan strengthened their second rank with 12 wins, four losses, and four drawn clashes, bagging 40 points at a goal difference of 22. They suffered one defeat and bagged two wins in their past five clashes.

Inter Kashi retained their third rank with 11 wins, five losses, and six drawn encounters, picking up 39 points with a goal difference of six. They secured four wins out of their past five games in the competition.

Real Kashmir maintained their fourth slot with 10 wins, four losses, and seven drawn clashes, pocketing 37 points at a goal difference of 18. They drew four out of their past five clashes in the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala continue to hold the fifth rank with 10 wins, six losses, and six drawn clashes with 36 points. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong hold the sixth spot with eight wins, six losses, and seven drawn encounters, picking up 31 points.

Delhi are at the seventh rank with eight wins, 11 losses, and two drawn clashes, pocketing 26 points. Rajasthan FC continue to hold the eighth spot with six wins, eight losses, and seven drawn games with 25 points.

Churchill Brothers hold the ninth spot with six wins, eight losses, and six drawn encounters, racking up 24 points. Meanwhile, Namdhari hold the 10th spot with six wins, 11 losses, and five drawn games with 23 points.

Which three sides are in the bottom three?

Aizawl FC retained their 11th rank with five wins, eight losses, and six drawn contests with 21 points. NEROCA maintained their 12th spot with a win and have a total of 13 points in their tally.

TRAU, on the other, continue to carry the wooden spoon with three wins, 16 losses, and one drawn contest, picking up 10 points.