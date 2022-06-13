I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan FC part ways with head coach Fernando Santiago Varela

After a competitive IFA Shield and I-League campaign, debutant Sreenidi Deccan FC have parted ways with their head coach Fernando Santiago Varela. The Argentine coach led the Deccans to a runners-up finish in the IFA Shield, losing 2-1 to Real Kashmir FC.

The side did not have a bright start to their I-League campaign but managed to upset Gokulam Kerala FC in their second-last game, which eventually led to a cagey affair for the latter against Mohammedan SC.

Fernando Santiago Varela has spent a decent amount of time in Indian football. He joined Gokulam Kerala FC in March 2018 before the start of the Kerala Premier League.

He lifted the Kerala Premier League trophy but was shown the door soon after as the club felt he had problems in communication.

He rejoined the Malabarians on June 1, 2019 and led the club to winning the Durand Cup, beating East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on the way. However, he parted ways with the club again on June 16, 2020 owing to various reasons.

In September 2020, Fernando Santiago Varela was roped in by Churchill Brothers FC ahead of their I-League campaign. The Red Machines emerged as the runners-up of the 2020–21 I-League with 29 points. Despite Churchill's win against RoundGlass Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala were crowned champions courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

On 20 April 2021, Varela was appointed the head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC, one of the new I-League entrants. The team finished third in the table and secured victories against teams like RoundGlass Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

Sreenidi Deccan FC yet to make a move for a new gaffer

With the season concluding a few weeks back, the Deccans have not yet made a move in pursuit of a new manager.

