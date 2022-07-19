I-League Transfer News: Mohammedan SC rope in Abiola Dauda

I-League giants Mohammedan SC roped in former Red Star Belgrade forward Abiola Dauda for the upcoming season on Tuesday. He has also represented Kalmar FF, Vitesse, Heart of Midlothian FC, Giresunpor, Panetolikos, Apollon Smyrnis and AE Larisa.

The 34-year-old will lead the Black Panthers' frontline in their pursuit of a national-level trophy in the upcoming season. The side led by Andrey Chernyshov narrowly missed out on lifting the I-League, losing to eventual winner Gokulam Kerala FC.

With a revamped structure to their already existing core team, the Black Panthers will seek redemption in the season ahead.

The Nigerian forward will fill in for Marcus Joseph, who was their primary target man in the 2021-22 campaign. With the Black Panthers missing out on converting vital opportunities, Dauda's inclusion in the side will surely be added as a resolution for the deficiency.

Dauda's experience of playing 400+ career matches and scoring 140+ goals in top European leagues will aid his side to take the black and white brigade to newer heights.

Abiola Dauda has a great sense of goal and the ability to sniff out an opportunity for himself. The Nigerian forward is known to draw out defenders from their zones and allow himself room to exploit. Comfortable with both feet, Dauda's sudden burst of pace is something Mohammedan SC will bank on this season.

Mohammedan SC pitted against top sides in Durand Cup

Mohammedan SC will start their 2022-23 campaign with the Durand Cup. They have been pitted in Group A alongside reigning champions FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC and the Indian Air Force.

Chernyshov's side missed out on the Durand Cup last season after failing to overcome FC Goa's challenge in the final and will be seeking revenge in the upcoming edition.

