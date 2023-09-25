"I am like a joker" - Rei Tachikawa opens up about his role at Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2023-24 

Peppered with a query of how he would describe himself as a player, Rei Tachikawa is left a bit perplexed at first.

After a bit of think and a few seconds of stuttering, Jamshedpur FC's latest acquisition rambles on ample positions he has slotted into for his clubs. The 25-year-old sprinkles in a little bit of oomph factor too by mentioning how he operated even as a center-back for the Red Miners in a recent friendly.

"I guess I can play almost everywhere as I have the quality and the work ethic. I enjoy every part of the game and that is me. I am like a joker and I can fit in everywhere," Tachikawa further explains during his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

The Japanese midfielder is a bit of a surprise package, as considering his versatility, very few know what to expect of him. Quite like Jamshedpur, who are a bit of an unknown quantity themselves this season. The club has had a change in the coaching role after a disappointing outing in the 2022-23 edition. The foreign department also underwent a renovation with only Daniel Chima Chukwu staying on.

With their senior team not participating in the Durand Cup, not many have had an opportunity to witness how the team will function under Scott Cooper. But Tachikawa preferred not to underplay their ambitions. Asked what would be his and the club's realistic expectations for the upcoming season, the former Felgueiras midfielder asserts:

Of course, win the league. That’s why we are here!

This hunger and determination from the players will be pivotal in rewriting Jamshedpur FC's recent fortunes, and the sojourn will start today with their opening clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 against Kolkata Giants East Bengal FC.

Question: Hello Rei, firstly welcome to India. How have you been settling in the new country and your new club?

Tachikawa: For me, it’s my first time in India, but honestly, I have really liked it so far. The food and the people here are very nice and also the club is very welcoming. The staff, the chef, the pitch, everything has been great and so far, I am really satisfied.

Q: If you could tell me what exactly your pre-season looked like, as we know Jamshedpur’s first team didn’t participate in the Durand Cup, so in what capacity have you been training?

Tachikawa: In my opinion, the team is in a very positive shape and we have been getting ready. I don’t know about the level of the league but I am definitely ready to face any challenge that comes our way.

Q: A pretty standard question maybe but what attracted you to this Jamshedpur FC project?

Tachikawa: First of all, the coach contacted me and made it clear that he wanted me. I spoke to him and he explained to me the situation at the club, my role in the team, and his playing style. As a result, we understood that our visions were aligning and hence I made my decision to join the club.

Q: Could explain in slight detail what head coach Scott Cooper told you about your role in the team?

Tachikawa: The coach explained that he wanted a player who could work hard, function with the team, and could showcase high intensity for 90 minutes. Then I promised him that I could do it as it was my game.

Q: Rei, before we move any further into discussing your career in detail, for any fan who might be unaware of what to expect of you or what kind of footballer you are, how would describe yourself and your playing style to them?

Tachikawa: I am a box-to-box player but I can also slot into the role of a striker, a Number 10, a Number 6, a Number 8, and in the pre-season I have played at center-back as well. So, I guess I can play almost everywhere as I have the quality and the work ethic.

I enjoy every part of the game and that is me. I am like a joker and I can fit in everywhere.

Q: Talking about your career in detail, Rei could you talk about how you started playing football?

Tachikawa: I started when I was 10, maybe that’s a little late (Laughs). When I was growing up, I used to football every day after school and then I wanted to play it professionally. My idol at that point in time my idol was Ronaldinho and that’s why I started to play football.

Then I represented Osaka University, but I had the goal of playing in Europe so I moved away.

Q: Then you moved to Portugal…

Tachikawa: Yeah, I moved to Portugal when I was 20, and it was very difficult. I think I started in the fifth division because I didn’t have any professional career in Japan. Then after three months, I stepped into the third division and spent a year there before moving to Malta. I spent four years in the country.

Q: We know very little about the Maltese Premier League, so if you could talk about how the football was there and how different was it from let’s say Portugal?

Tachikawa: Ah, good question (Laughs). In Malta, teams are allowed to field seven foreigners and two can be on the bench. So football is more focused on physicality in Malta while in India, it seems to be more technical. Most of the clubs there try to play counter-attack with a lot of strong and fast players up front.

Q: And Rei, where would you put this ISL challenge in your career? Is this going to be your most difficult challenge so far?

Tachikawa: Yes, because playing in India is going to be difficult. Firstly, because of the weather that is humid and warm. We won’t always be able to play at the highest intensity and will have to use our minds a lot more. But this is football and I’m getting ready physically and mentally for this challenge.

Q: I wanted to understand how football is approached in Japan. Could you talk a little about the same?

Tachikawa: Yeah, so our approach to football is a little funny. Because most of the players, have to go to university, which is generally from 18 to 22 years of age. Only after that, the players are scouted by J1, J2, and J3 League clubs scout them. Only then do we start our professional careers.

But in other countries, a 22-year-old is not considered a young talent. Imagine if you’re starting your pro career so late, it is difficult to play outside the country because you’re already a little too old. That’s why I had to leave my country and move to Portugal. I think this is a big difference when compared to other football-playing nations.

Q: Wanted to ask you a little about your teammates. Whom have you enjoyed playing with the most until now?

Tachikawa: I want to mention Alen (Stevanovic) right away. He plays in the Number 10 position and has plenty of experience and quality. We have a connection and similar vision, whether it’s training or during matches, he always makes smart runs and makes it easy for me to pass to him.

I also learn a lot from him because he’s a very intelligent player and a good guy.

Q: And among the Indian players, there is anyone who has impressed you?

Tachikawa: All of them are very good and hard-working. But I want to mention Nikhil Barla. He is still young but he has quality. He has a good cross on him and is very hardworking. But Nikhil is just 20, so imagine how much he can develop in the coming years.

Q: Rei, what are your personal targets this season?

Tachikawa: If I have to put a number to it, I would say at least five goals and five assists. But to be honest, I don’t care about the numbers, except for how many points my team is getting. I play for the team and I want to help them throughout.

Q: Finally, this is your first season in front of the Jamshedpur FC fans so what are your expectations from them?

Tachikawa: To be honest, I have never played in front of a massive crowd like Indian supporters. I am excited to play in front of them and feel the excitement of scoring for them. I really can’t wait for that moment. I’ll give my hundred percent for them, and even more, so I just hope they keep supporting us throughout the season.