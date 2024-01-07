"I love working with you coach, but CFC is my team" - Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle reveals old conversation with Rafael Crivellaro 

Chennaiyin FC head coach, Owen Coyle has opened up about the conversation between him and Rafael Crivellaro when the gaffer tried signing the Brazilian. This was during the coach's two-year stint with Jamshedpur FC.

Speaking at the Chennaiyin FC Official Members 'Meet N Greet', Coyle said:

"I tried to sign Rafa again for two different seasons at Jamshedpur FC. And in football, which happens, people always be doubters. Even when you're doing well, there'll always be cynics. So, what people don't know, and I'm going to tell you a story, because Rafa wouldn't say that, he's shy quite a lot.

"I offered him more money than CFC. And I think he's been honest with saying this, he said, 'Coach, I love you too much. I love working with you, but CFC is my team.'"

The 57-year-old's first stint with Chennaiyin FC began in December 2019 when he came in to replace John Gregory. He steered them to a runner-up finish in the 2019-20 ISL season after the team lost 3-1 against ATK in Fatorda. Meanwhile, it was Rafael Crivellaro's first-ever season at Chennaiyin FC also.

The attacking midfielder went on to become one of his coach's most trusted players, having netted seven goals and provided eight assists in that edition. Owen Coyle left Chennaiyin FC for Jamshedpur in the following season and it was then that he tried bringing Crivellaro to his new home.

Rafael Crivellaro and Owen Coyle reunited at Chennaiyin FC ahead of this season

Although, Rafael Crivellaro stayed with CFC for two more seasons after Owen Coyle's exit, eventually he too joined Jamshedpur for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, his former gaffer had already moved back to Scottish Football.

The duo reunited at Chennaiyin FC ahead of this season and they share a very good bond that is admired by the fans as well.

Currently, Chennaiyin FC is at the seventh spot in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 12 points from as many matches. With 10 more matches in hand before the season ends, the two-time ISL winners will be looking to boost their chances of making it to the knockouts with some wins.

However, the club's immediate challenge lies in making it to the semifinals of the upcoming 2024 Indian Super Cup. They will be up against Mumbai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, and Punjab FC in their Group C fixtures of the tournament.

Despite coming close to winning the title during the 2019 edition of the Super Cup, the 2-1 defeat against FC Goa in the final held at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium brought an end to their dreams.