"I'm done and dusted with this club" - Angry Chennaiyin FC fans fume after shambolic first-half performance against Bengaluru FC | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC fans had a complete meltdown on social media after their defense crumbled against Bengaluru FC, conceding three goals in the first half on Saturday, January 28.

The Marina Machans showed some tenacity in the initial spell but soon some gaping cracks started to emerge, which were expertly utilized by the hosts and Sivasakthi Narayan. In the 15th minute, CFC went all-out, attacking in a corner kick situation, but Roy Krishna ended up picking out the young Indian forward unmarked in his own half.

Siva completed the blistering counterattack with a composed finish past Samik Mitra to put Bengaluru ahead. Soon after, another defensive lapse emerged in the Chennai backline. Jiteshwor Singh made a mess of a square pass from Julius Duker and Sivasakthi was once again poised to utilize the half chance. The 22-year-old lobbed the ball past a helpless CFC custodian to double the lead.

Thomas Bradaric and Chennaiyin FC were left stunned but the hosts were not yet done. Simon Grayson's men further piled on the opposition's misery as another defensive error presented itself. Duker was outmuscled by Rohit Kumar just outside his own box while receiving a pass from Samik. The Indian midfielder held his nerves after winning the ball and threaded it through the legs of the goalkeeper to put the home side three goals up.

Siva could've completed his hat-trick as well when Samik miscued a regulation clearance and the ball fell at the feet of the forward with the goal gaping wide. But Siva took an extra touch, allowing Fallou Diagne to step in with a crucial block.

As the Marina Machans went into half-time three goals down, fans took to social media to make their discontent heard.

Debapriya Deb @debapriya_deb Chennaiyin defense has been schoolboyish there. Even goalkeeper Samik Mitra looks disoriented. Credit to Bengaluru for making no mistakes in punishing the blunders. #BFCCFC Chennaiyin defense has been schoolboyish there. Even goalkeeper Samik Mitra looks disoriented. Credit to Bengaluru for making no mistakes in punishing the blunders. #BFCCFC

Sai Shreyas @SaiShre43225906 @ChennaiyinFC Go home by the way don't play remaining matches please @ChennaiyinFC Go home by the way don't play remaining matches please

Evlo daan da innum embarrass panuvinga? My sympathy is with travelling fans. The casual approach after every silly mistakes leading to the goal is just baffling.Evlo daan da innum embarrass panuvinga? @ChennaiyinFC My sympathy is with travelling fans. The casual approach after every silly mistakes leading to the goal is just baffling.Evlo daan da innum embarrass panuvinga? @ChennaiyinFC 😫🙏

#justiceforSSR @shinaslatheef41 ..Thanks for the treat... Last Match For Me In This Season 🤞 ... @ChennaiyinFC An Important Match and Players made such a mess.....Thanks for the treat... Last Match For Me In This Season 🤞... @ChennaiyinFC An Important Match and Players made such a mess...👏..Thanks for the treat... Last Match For Me In This Season 🤞♥️...

Prasanna Balakrishnan @PrasannaBalakr2 @ChennaiyinFC REFUND EVERY SINGLE FAN WHO HAS TRAVELLED TO BENGALURU TO WATCH THIS @ChennaiyinFC REFUND EVERY SINGLE FAN WHO HAS TRAVELLED TO BENGALURU TO WATCH THIS

#AllInForChennaiyin Can't blame the coach...he did everything for this team🥲....the only thing chennai should do is sell the both foreign centerbacks and buy another good players...buy experienced indian center back... Can't blame the coach...he did everything for this team🥲....the only thing chennai should do is sell the both foreign centerbacks and buy another good players...buy experienced indian center back...#chennaiyinfc #AllInForChennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC's inconsistency could ultimately hamper their knockout hopes

The Marina Machans have shown sparks of brilliance on certain occasions. However, on others, they have looked completely abysmal. If Chennaiyin drops points yet again tonight, they'll be five points off the top 6 spots. Furthermore, their winless streak will also extend to six matches.

With the business end of the season in play, poor form could ultimately cost Chennaiyin FC in the race to break into the knockout berths.

