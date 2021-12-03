"I'm happy with all the players"- FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando ahead of their ISL 2021-22 clash against NorthEast United FC

FC Goa have been a very different side under Juan Ferrando so far in the 2021-22 ISL season. With two losses in the opening two fixtures and six goals conceded, the Gaurs look miles away from the team they were in their last outing in the ISL.

Igor Angulo, who was the team's prime goal-getter last season, has been replaced by Airam Cabrera. Cabrera is yet to match his predecessor, though he did score a goal against Jamshedpur FC in the last match.

In a virtual press conference ahead of FC Goa's upcoming ISL 2021-22 clash against NorthEast United, head coach Ferrando defended his team's new striker. He said:

"I'm happy with all the players. Of course, the most important thing for me is to find the best moment for Airam. He joined late with the rest of the team. He is working hard with the team."

FC Goa were recently forced to train in a different location after a problem arose with the local governing body. The issue was with regards to their usage of the Salvador do Mundo grounds. Ferrando reflected on the situation and clarified that it upset him but their focus is still on the upcoming game. He said:

"This is an external situation. The energy is same to prepare against NorthEast. What happened about Salva Mundo, I am very upset. But we don't lose energy."

Ferrando also stressed that such things are of regular occurrence in football. But he believes the club's focus on utilizing and developing their young talent and being persistent at it has not changed.

Ferrando also defended the absence of star midfielder Brandon Fernandes. FC Goa's head coach believes the absence of a certain player is not to blame for how a side performs.

"There is no special preparation" - FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh reflects on facing Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo was on fire when his current side, Mumbai City FC, took on his former employers in this year's ISL. The former Golden Boot winner scored a brace in a 3-0 victory for the Islanders against the Gaurs.

On being asked about his preparations for certain occasions such as facing Angulo, FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh said:

"There is no special preparation. We prepare the same way we prepare for every game. He is a quality player. I didn't go individually to prepare for him."

FC Goa play NorthEast United in Match 17 of ISL 2021-22 tomorrow (December 4).

