"I’m optimistic about the team under Stimac’s leadership" - Bhaichung Bhutia discusses Indian men's team and their prospects in AFC Asian Cup 2023 

Thirteen years ago, India made a triumphant return to the AFC Asian Cup, ending a 27-year absence. At that time, Indian football had one name that reigned supreme, their captain and legend Bhaichung Bhutia, who led the nation to a historic qualification in the AFC Asian Cup.

However, the anticipation was cut short as Bhutia was sidelined for the first two games due to an injury. Although he made a return for the final game against South Korea, the Blue Tigers faced elimination with three resounding defeats.

Fast forward to 2024, where Bhutia has passed the torch to Sunil Chhetri, India are once again in the thick of the battle among Asia’s finest. There is undoubtedly a lot to look forward to, despite India suffering a 2-0 defeat to Australia in the opening encounter on Saturday.

Bhutia is witnessing a generation of players, nurtured under his influence, proudly representing the nation on the grand stage.

With India set to face a challenging set of fixtures in the AFC Asian Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Bhutia, in an interaction with Sportskeeda after his Masterclass Session at Orchids The International School Bangalore, shared his thoughts about the Blue Tigers under Igor Stimac.

"I’m optimistic about the team under Stimac’s leadership," said Bhutia."His dedication and involvement show faith in his vision. The boys have been playing with good cohesion and determination. We have a talented bunch, and Stimac’s experience can help them unlock their full potential."

Coming back to the AFC Asian Cup, India displayed resilience against Australia, successfully holding off the Socceroos in the first half.

The upcoming challenge is against Uzbekistan, and although Bhutia acknowledges the difficulty, he backs the Blue Tigers’ ability and believes that they can secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

"Playing against top teams like Australia and Uzbekistan is undoubtedly a challenge. They are technically strong and experienced. However, India has shown the ability to surprise in the past. We have pace, skill, and a never-say-die attitude. If we play to our strengths and stay disciplined, we have the potential to cause upsets and qualify for the knockouts," he stated.

Since Bhaichung Bhutia’s retirement in 2012, Sunil Chhetri has shouldered the goalscoring burden, but the Blue Tigers have been in continuous pursuit of a successor for him, who is set to turn 40 this year.

The former Indian skipper, however, is optimistic about the emergence of several young talents, like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia Ralte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and others, to reduce the burden that Chhetri has shouldered for the past decade.

"The emergence of young players like Apuia and several others is encouraging. They are taking responsibility and contributing offensively, reducing the pressure on Sunil. This is crucial for the team’s long-term success. We need more young guns to step up and share the burden, allowing Sunil to play his natural game," added Bhutia

The ISL has undoubtedly revitalized Indian football – Bhaichung Bhutia

Despite the Indian men’s team winning three trophies and enjoying an eleven-game unbeaten streak last year, their opponents have generally been of lesser quality or similar ranking. This has sparked an ongoing debate, with Chhetri even advocating for games against higher-ranked countries for the team’s improvement.

When questioned about the possibility of scheduling games against higher-ranked opponents, the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ emphasized the need for balanced fixtures.

"Regularly facing stronger teams is a double-edged sword. It exposes our weaknesses and pushes us to improve. But heavy defeats can dent confidence. The key is to find the right balance. We need to be selective in choosing our opponents, ensuring we challenge ourselves without getting demoralized," Bhutia explained.

Over the past decade, the national team has shown significant progress, largely attributed to the rise of the Indian Super League (ISL). The league has played a crucial role in highlighting new talents and providing players with a competitive environment.

Bhutia certainly sees it as a plus point for Indian football, as it has enhanced overall quality while expanding the pool of players available for selection in the national team.

"The ISL has undoubtedly revitalized Indian football. It has brought in professionalism, attracted foreign players and coaches, and provided a platform for young talents. The increased competition and exposure have significantly improved the overall quality of the game in the country," he concluded.

Like Bhutia, there is a prevailing sense of confidence among the supporters and stakeholders of the national team that the country will continue its upward trajectory.

But the next two Asian Cup games, as well as the upcoming year, when India will have a chance to qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will have a huge impact on how the team moves forward.