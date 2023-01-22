"I'm proud" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric delivers verdict on ISL 2022-23 stalemate with ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric has stated that he is proud of his team after their goalless stalemate with ATK Mohun Bagan in Matchweek 16 of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The two teams clashed at the 'Marina Arena' on Saturday (January 21). Brdaric's team created the better chances in an otherwise evenly contested match. While a draw doesn't do them too many favors at this point in the season, the German tactician seemed pleased with the way his side approached the game.

The 0-0 draw meant Chennaiyin stayed unbeaten against ATK Mohun Bagan this term, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in October 2022.

In his post-match press conference, Brdaric said in response to a query from Sportskeeda:

"Guys, [if] you tell me before [the season] that we'll take four points from ATK Mohun Bagan, I agree directly. We have to win against other teams. They are a very strong team and it was an evenly balanced match today.

"A draw is not bad but we can improve in some spells, show a little more composure. We had too many loose balls today and invited ATK Mohun Bagan to create opportunities. We know they are strong on the wings and can create overloads.

"You see today, two strong teams, and I'm proud that we are in a situation where we can compete with these teams. [There are] six matches left until the end and we will get opportunities to win. We have to win."

The result marked only the second clean sheet of the season for the Marina Machans and the first since November 4 when they beat East Bengal 1-0 in Kolkata.

Brdaric stated that he was content with his side's defense and felt they were a tad unlucky going forward. ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith notably made three fantastic saves from Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul and Vincy Barretto in the second half.

The Chennaiyin boss said:

"When we gave them the ball, they created danger. Otherwise, they weren't able to create something special. So I'm satisfied with the defending.

"In offense, we had a bit of bad luck. In the first half, we [could have] scored. In the second half, both the goalkeepers, Samik [Mitra] and Vishal, [were good].

"It was a strong match. But if we want to go to the next step, we have to win, we have to score and capitalize on the mistakes the opponents make."

"Anything can happen and we believe" - Chennaiyin FC's Thomas Brdaric on final stretch of the season

The draw against ATK Mohun Bagan was Chennaiyin FC's third in succession after stalemates away to Jamshedpur FC (2-2) and Hyderabad FC (1-1). It meant they stayed in eighth position in the ISL 2022-23 standings.

Thomas Brdaric's side are two points behind seventh-placed Bengaluru FC, who they visit next weekend, with a game in hand. The Marina Machans are a further three points behind FC Goa, who occupy the final playoff spot.

With six matches to go, Brdaric is confident that his side can make it past the league stage and said:

"We have a good match plan and we have to understand to not get punished for foolish things. Of course, we suffered a little and couldn't win the last few matches.

"I was disappointed we couldn't win in Jamshedpur, but in all the other games, we've shown pretty good performances. We can build on that."

He added:

"I'm not concerned about the situation. Of course, we can be in a much better position but in six matches, anything can happen and we believe. The next match against Bengaluru is very important and maybe next week, the situation will be much better."

When probed about potentially taking more risks in the final weeks of the league stage, the Chennaiyin head coach offered a light-hearted response, saying:

"We can't risk much more than what we are doing. Of course, we can play with nine strikers and how many will you concede? [laughs] We have to be careful in our decisions.

"It's tough to say we have to take more risks. If it becomes the situation, then I'll take more risks and then you'll be happy eh? (laughs)"

Brdaric also emphasized yet again on his long-term vision for the club, stating that they were "building" and that this is the first year for a "new" Chennaiyin FC. He praised his players' "dedication, humility and potential," but added that there shouldn't be too much pressure placed on their shoulders.

Next up, Chennaiyin will take on Bengaluru at the Kanteerava Stadium on January 28.

