"I'm sure tomorrow people can watch a beautiful game" - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando ahead of ISL 2021-22 opener against Mumbai City FC

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando believes their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 opener against Mumbai City FC will be an evenly contested game. Ferrando addressed the media ahead of the much-anticipated clash, set to take place tomorrow (November 22) at the Fatorda Stadium.

Asked what would be a key factor in the game between the Gaurs and the Islanders, the Spanish tactician replied:

"We'll see tomorrow (smiles). From my point of view, I think tomorrow will be a good game. Both teams want to play in attack, have very good squads, technical and talented players."

Ferrando added:

"Our plan is to play well in attack, in build-up, pressing. I'm sure tomorrow people can watch a beautiful game. Of course in my point of view, we want to take the first three points."

The FC Goa boss also praised his foreign contingent, stating that their willingness to join pre-season early was a massive boost for the team.

"I'm very happy that the foreign players decided to join the team so early. Edu (Bedia), Alberto (Noguera), Jorge (Ortiz). Only except Ivan (Gonzalez) who wanted to be closer to his family, an important moment for him. But them joining the team is important because the coaches can work [with them] and they can help improve the team and work like teachers for the rest of the players," he said.

While he did not mention any injury concerns ahead of this crucial ISL opener, Ferrando did state that the club are in a good place tactically and mentally:

"I think the most important thing for me in this moment is the team is clear on mentality in attack and defense. I hope in our plan, [we see] a big effort from the players and they enjoy on the pitch."

The Spaniard went on to add:

"We'll see what happens but for me the most important thing is that in the last 2-3 months, they are working hard. I think they've improved a lot and now we wait [for] the games but I'm so happy at the moment."

"I think our confidence has increased" - FC Goa captain Edu Bedia ahead of crunch ISL 2021-22 clash

FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia also joined head coach Juan Ferrando at the pre-game press conference. Bedia, who has been with the Gaurs since 2017, stated that the club's success at the 2021 Durand Cup provided them with a confidence boost ahead of the new ISL season.

"The Durand Cup was very good for us because in some games, we had a lot of problems with the timing, pitches and other things. Now we are more strong, like a team, and I think our confidence increased with what we won at the Durand Cup," said the FC Goa skipper.

The Spanish midfielder was also asked about the first two matches of the 2021-22 ISL season. Both matches saw six goals apiece, with ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC picking up 4-2 wins over Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United respectively.

Bedia provided his views on the game, stating that he felt none of the coaches would have been particularly happy about the two matches.

"I think that the coaches of these teams are not happy with the results because a lot of goals [conceded] in one [game] is not a good feeling. I think we have to think only [about] ourselves, in our team and not think [about] other teams or other games and that will be better for us," said Bedia.

The FC Goa skipper was also asked about his side's chances in this season's competition. Bedia, who has made 86 appearances for the Gaurs, felt this was the best FC Goa side in the last five years. He said:

"I'm very clear. I think we have the best team in the last five years. We have a big opportunity but we have to be careful with some details. The only thing is the next game, not thinking [about] the trophy, the shield - only the next game."

Bedia will look to lead FC Goa to three points in Match 4 of ISL 2021-22 tomorrow as they look to defeat defending champions Mumbai City FC.

