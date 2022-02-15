"I missed football" - ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan after returning from a prolonged injury

Indian center-back Sandesh Jhingan made his return to the football pitch as a substitute against NorthEast United FC on February 12 after an 11-month-long hiatus.

In August last year, Jhingan moved to Croatian club HNK Šibenik despite a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan. However, Jhingan was still recovering from a calf injury at that time and couldn't make any appearances for the European club.

During the winter transfer window, the 28-year-old returned to ATKMB. But the injury prevented him from taking the field until the game against the Highlanders.

Since his debut, Jhingan has been one of the brightest prospects in the Indian Super League and snapped up the Emerging Player of the Season award in the inaugural ISL campaign. Since then, he has continued to improve and is widely considered India's greatest central defender.

However, Jhingan's meteoric rise was halted by an ACL injury in 2018. His recent calf injury further added to his setback.

“I missed football, it was 11 months since I played a league game, so it was a long wait. There were many ups and downs during that period. But I kept going, thanks to my family, and finally back on the pitch so really happy,” admitted Jhingan.

"When you are a club like ATK Mohun Bagan, each match has to be three points" - Defender Sandesh Jhingan

Meanwhile, with the 3-1 victory against NorthEast United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan have extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. The Mariners are now just three points behind league leaders Hyderabad FC.

Along with the comfortable position in the league standings, the return of Jhingan from injury will also boost ATKMB.

Sandesh Jhingan @SandeshJhingan Happy being back at the field and doing what I love the most. It was a long and testing period but we kept going forward and fighting no matter what and I want to thank all who supported me and doubted me because without this it wouldn’t have been possible. Happy being back at the field and doing what I love the most. It was a long and testing period but we kept going forward and fighting no matter what and I want to thank all who supported me and doubted me because without this it wouldn’t have been possible. https://t.co/pZc3AQEG5l

“When you are a club like ATK Mohun Bagan, each match has to be three points, anything less than that is not good enough. The targets we have for the season are to win the shield and cup and the momentum (referencing the unbeaten streak) helps, as it becomes a habit. We will keep pushing and do our job,” the Indian star centre-back said.

The Mariners have six games left in the ISL league stage. They'll be hoping that the return of their star defender can propel them to the top of the league standings in the upcoming matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee