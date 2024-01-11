"I request all Indians to support the Indian football team" - Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has sent his heartfelt wishes to the Indian men's football team who are currently in Qatar for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament kicks off in Lusail on Friday, January 12, with the hosts Qatar taking on Lebanon in the opener.

The reigning men's javelin throw world champion has also requested all Indians to support their football team who will be battling it out in the quadrennial continental championship.

In a special video on X (formerly Twitter), Neeraj said:

"Hello everyone, from my side, I wish all the best to the Indian football team for the AFC Asian Cup. I hope your preparations are going very well and I request all Indians to support their team because they have worked very hard and will do very well. Thank you so much!"

The Indian football team was the first to reach Qatar for the showpiece event and received a warm reception on arrival. Adding strength to the team is the latest addition of former England and Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair, who has joined as an assistant coach.

The players have been training hard over the last few days under the watchful eye of head coach Igor Stimac, as they prepare to face the top-ranked Asian teams in the tournament.

The Blue Tigers begin their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign against Australia

While the tournament gets underway on Friday, the Blue Tigers who are drawn in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, begin their campaign with a clash against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday (January 13).

Five days later, they take on Uzbekistan at the same venue before traveling to Al Khor for their final group fixture against Syria which is set to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on January 23.