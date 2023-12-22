“I won't say it’s a failure, but a collective disappointment” - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto on listless performance against Jamshedpur FC

There is little that one can do but feel sorry for the long-suffering Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto.

Thursday, moments after his wards were taken to the cleaners by Jamshedpur FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli for a 0-5 rout, was no different.

The members of the media who gathered for the post-match press conference seemed to be in solidarity with the Manipuri tactician, who must feel that the world is against him.

Yet, what one finds so admirable about the 49-year-old is that he keeps plodding, fighting against all odds to give the supporters of the club something to cheer about.

Hyderabad FC have played 14 games this season - 11 in the ISL and three in the Durand Cup - and have just one victory to show for their efforts. Everyone is treading on thin ice inside the Nawabs' dressing room, and Singto can sense it.

"It is quite a difficult result to take. It was hard on everyone. It is hard for the fans and it is hard for the players. I feel for the players because they are giving their best in every game. When you are down, the only way you can go is up. I won't say it’s a failure, but a collective disappointment," Singto said in the post-match press conference.

“But as a group, we have to learn our lessons. Today we had a few good chances, but their goalkeeper (Rehenesh TP) was very good, and the defenders of Jamshedpur FC were quite sharp today. Of course, the goals they scored were very clinical. But for us, nothing can be worse than this. We have to look up and stay positive; try to go forward positively,” he added.

"We have to find players who can give us goals upfront" - Thangboi Singto

One of the biggest shockwaves that went through the supporters of the club was when they saw their beloved Laxmikant Kattimani back between the goalposts in place of regular starter Gurmeet Singh.

Kattimani, who got injured in the first game of the season against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium, has been back in training for some time now. Unfortunately, this was not the best of games for the shot-stopper to be making a comeback in.

Hyderabad FC's defenders, keen on preserving their mental space (and an injury-free status), were happy to not make challenges and seemed unaware of the penetrating runs made by the visitors, allowing the latter to run free.

The hosts seemed to be too hard put to press and push when they were without possession and paid a heavy price for it.

An unerring display of indifferent football was put on display by the players for the spectators who made their way to the stadium in the biting cold with but a few having enough heart to play for what the badge signified.

“Before this match, we played ten games, and we have not won a game. To be fair, in training, we felt that Laxmikant Kattimani was ready," said Singto.

“In the last game, we lost by 3-0. I am not blaming Gurmeet Singh as such or anything like that. It was a team game. We lose together, and we win together. I think we felt that it was the right time to bring Katti," he added.

Several players seemed to be existing on a planet significantly different from what was on offer at the Maidaan. The commitment seemed to be wavering and many looked like they had conceded defeat in the first half itself.

"From the outside, things may look that way, but we know what is going on inside. I think all the players were positive when I spoke to them and asked them to push. We'll come off of that collectively. We have to find players who can give us goals upfront. It's tough, but let's go ahead. The break is very important for us. Hopefully, we will come back from it fresh and January will be good for us," Singto concluded.