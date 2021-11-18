“I want to score in the final and win Mohammedan the CFL title after 40 years” – Marcus Joseph [Exclusive]

Remember the time-transcending song “My Favorite Things” from the movie “The Sound of Music” (1965)? If Marcus Joseph, Mohammedan Sporting Club’s latest goal machine, were asked about his favorite things, he would probably reply in his trademark uber-cool manner – "Goals, goals and more goals!"

The Trinidadian forward joined MSC on a one-year deal earlier this year and has already become a heartthrob among fans with his on-field exploits. Joseph was instrumental in guiding Gokulam Kerala FC to their maiden Durand Cup triumph in 2019, making heads turn with his scoring spree.

Although primarily a striker, the 30-year old can also chip in as an attacking midfielder or a winger based on the demands of his team. In his 30 appearances for Gokulam, Joseph found the net 25 times and created 5 assists. He also has the distinction of scoring 7 international goals for Trinidad and Tobago, including one against Montserrat in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers.

He, in fact, will hog the limelight when Andrey Chernyshov’s side takes on Railway FC in the final of the 2021-22 Calcutta Football League Premier Division A at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Thursday afternoon. A win will end MSC’s 40-year CFL title drought, bringing jubilation to numerous fans across the country who have waited far too long for the moment.

The star striker scored in both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the competition to propel his team to the finale. He also starred in MSC’s Durand Cup campaign earlier this year, as they narrowly missed out on the title after losing 0-1 to FC Goa in the final.

With SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan giving the CFL a miss this season, the Black Panthers are the favorites to win the crown.

A day before the historic final, Joseph spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about his newfound love for Kolkata, the preparation for the summit clash, his aspirations of playing in the ISL and much more. Here are the excerpts:-

Q: How has your time in Kolkata been so far and what are the things you love about the city?

Joseph: Kolkata is a very nice city and I love it a lot. I’ve been to some malls and tourist spots [in the city]. I get similar things here that are available back home like coconut water and sugarcane juice. I’m getting increasingly attached to this city [smiles].

It was great that I didn’t leave Kolkata during Durga Puja. I think the food and the lights during the festive season were spectacular!

Q: You had a great run with Gokulam Kerala FC in 2019-20. What made you interested in Mohammedan SC’s offer?

Joseph: My last season with Gokulam was brilliant, but a lot of things happen behind the scenes. You never know what the future holds for you, so I decided to join Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Q: You started the CFL on a brilliant note, but the team lost its shape in the middle phase. What went wrong?

Joseph: Sometimes you can be caught when you play against tough opponents. Sometimes you enter the CFL with full confidence, but at times overconfidence can cost you games. That doesn’t mean we’re a bad team. It’s just that a team can sometimes get overconfident and lose matches.

Q: You've been instrumental in taking MSC to both the Durand Cup and the CFL finals. Which goal would you rate higher and why— the one against Bengaluru United in the Durand semi-final, or the one against United Sports Club in the CFL semi-final?

Joseph: My goal against Bengaluru United was a great one! I rate it higher than my other goals.

Q: The team got a long break after the CFL semi-final. How important was it and are you now fresh heading into the final?

Joseph: I think it was a much-needed break for the players. We’re all experiencing this tough period, so sometimes we need to chill and spend quality time with our families.

Q: What are your thoughts about your opponents Railway FC? Do you think you can score against them in the final and win MSC the title?

Joseph: I don’t know much about them, but football is football. Life is all about challenges, so I accept this challenge! I’ll put my best foot forward to score against them in the final, like I do in every game.

Q: The I-League is around the corner, Marcus. Speculation is rife that MSC might enter the ISL next season. Will that give you extra motivation to win the I-League?

Joseph: We’ll play the I-League soon, so we need to prepare well for that. We need to come together as a team and be focused on winning matches. The expectations are very high, but we’ll take one match at a time.

Regarding your question on next season’s ISL, I think we can do it. Yes, I certainly believe so [smiles].

Q: MSC have one of the most passionate fanbases in India. You're on the verge of winning the CFL after 40 years. What is your message to the MSC fans?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Joseph: Please continue to support us. You dream for us and we’ll put our best foot forward for you. Whether we win or lose, just keep praying for us. We’ve reached the CFL final after 40 years and we’ll try our best to win the title for you all!

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can Marcus Joseph win the Golden Boot in I-League 2021-22? Yes No 2 votes so far