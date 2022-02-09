"I think every game now is going to be the proverbial six-pointer" - Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle believes that his team's remaining ISL league-stage fixtures are crucial as the race for the top four intensifies.

Ahead of the Red Miners' clash against Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday, February 10, Coyle was asked about the importance of the fixture. Both teams are in the mix for a top-four finish since the start of the season. The English tactician responded:

"I think every game now is going to be the proverbial six-pointer because you're playing against a direct rival. We have to make sure we're ready for it against a good side with some very good players and a good coach. We've already played them once, and we drew the game. We failed on that night because we should've won."

Jamshedpur FC have some high octane clashes lined up in their final seven league fixtures. That includes meetings against Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. All five clubs are in the fray for a play-off spot.

Coyle, however, added that his team's immediate focus is only on the match against the Blasters, saying:

"The way forward is simply to gather enough points by playing well. Our thoughts are all on Kerala (now) and nothing else because this game has always shown that when you look too far ahead, it comes back to bite you in the backside."

"We've assembled players who never played for other teams" - Coyle on Jamshedpur FC's squad structure

Owen Coyle was also asked what he believed were the areas of improvement in the squad. Jamshedpur FC have had the most shots in the ongoing ISL season, but have scored just 20 times in 13 games.

Coyle believes his team need to be more clinical, stating:

"Of course, there's no doubt about that. There's many things we want to improve, but one of those things is to be clinical."

However, he added that the Red Miners should be cut some slack due to the composition of the squad. Jamshedpur FC have many young players and individuals who didn't play much for their previous clubs. Coyle elaborated in this regard:

"When you look at our (squad), we've assembled players who never played for other teams. TP (Rehenesh) has been outstanding for us, and was released by Kerala. Ricky (Lallawmawma) couldn't even get into the matchday squad at ATK; Narender (Gehlot), Jitendra (Singh), Mobashir (Rahman) are local young players who've come up at Jamshedpur."

The Red Miners manager added:

"You have Boris (Singh Thangjam) who couldn't get a game at ATK, Len (Seiminlen Doungel) couldn't at Goa. We signed Ritwik (Das) who was released and a free agent from Kerala in the summer when we bought him."

Coyle concluded by saying that signing such players have meant that Jamshedpur FC did not need to spend big in the market.

"So we have brought in players from different clubs, who couldn't get a game, and we're making a team here. We don't have to spend the biggest amount of money in the league, and we continue under the radar."

Coyle also issued a fitness update about Komal Thatal, who returned to training earlier this month. However, he said that Thatal has suffered a setback in his recovery, and will take some more time to return to action.

